Get those wheels turning on these bike trails

Whether a hardcore distance cyclist, a weekend rider or families looking for outdoor time together, Illinois has a plenty of varied bike paths to explore.

The Grand Illinois Trail

As its name suggests, this is the prime bike ride of them all. It is a 535-mile loop trail in northern Illinois. It extends from Lake Michigan to the Mississippi along the northern border of Illinois. The trail then loops back across the state along the Illinois River and the Hennepin Canal. Approximately 200 miles is on paved township and county roads while the rest is on limestone trails or paths

Illinois Prairie Path

The Illinois Prairie Path is a multi-use nature trail and spans approximately 61 miles in Cook, DuPage and Kane counties, encompasses the cities of Elgin, Aurora, Batavia and Geneva.

The trail entails 62 miles. The surface is both asphalt and crushed stone.

The Green Bay Trail

The 9-mile Green Bay Trail covers North Shore towns along Lake Michigan, such as Kenilworth, Winnetka, Highland Park and Lake Bluff. It runs parallel to the Metra North Line for nearly nine miles between from Wilmette to Highland Park.

The 606

The 606 is an elevated, 2.7 mile landscaped trail that draws runners and bikers. The 606 runs along the Bloomingdale Trail, connecting the neighborhoods of Humboldt Park, Wicker Park, Logan Square and and Bucktown. The park space brings together arts, history, design, trails for bikers, runners, and walkers, event spaces, and green, open space for Chicagoans and visitors alike

The I&M Canal

One of Illinois’s longest trails, it offers 61 miles of picturesque hiking and biking trails that follow the historic route of the I&M Canal from Channahon to LaSalle.

Blackwell Forest

A family-friendly place for a summer afternoon outing or weekend ride and picnic, the Blackwell Forest Preserve features more than six miles for cycling on a mix of turf and limestone trails, including a convenient route to the Illinois Prairie Path. Trails around the McKee Marsh area feature two observation decks. Located in Warrenville in DuPage County.

Forest Park

The General Dacey Trail is a multipurpose trail that is designed for walkers, runners and bicyclists. This trail is a great place for an all-day outing. The trail opened in 2006 and a total of seven phases have been completed. Located in Crystal Lake.

Great Western

This 17-mile trail is a flat easy ride connecting the communities of St. Charles in Kane County and Sycamore in Dekalb County. Shelters and rest areas along trails which showcases several thousand acres of flora and fauna.

Saw Wee Kee Park

The park sits along the south shore of the Fox River and offers five miles of advanced mountain bike singletrack trails to conquer. While you are there you can also fish, kayak and canoe along the Fox River. Located in Oswego.

Galena/Mississippi River

For something different, check out the electric fat tire bikes offered at Nuts Outdoors during a visit to the Galena region. The bikes for all ages can travel 20 miles and reach speeds of 20 mph. Explore the scenic Galena area at a relaxed pace. The Galena River Trail is a scenic 8.8-mile (one way) trail along the Galena River, just minutes from downtown Galena.

Route 66 Trail

Here is a twist on the ultimate summer road trip that involves bringing the bikes along. The Illinois’ Route 66 Trail spans 369 miles from Chicago’s Art Institute and Millennium Park’s “Bean” to the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River just north of St. Louis. The present route consists of mostly quiet rural roads with 50-plus miles of off-road trails and some city streets and mirrors the signed Historic Route 66 as much as possible.

Constitution Trail

Covers nearly 42 miles throughout the Bloomington-Normal area. The tree-lined trail includes city streets and continues through a mix of residential and forested areas. Along the way, be sure to read the historical markers with stories of the rail corridor’s past. There are numerous other trailheads for this system throughout Bloomington, Normal, and along Route 66. Also in that area is the Chenoa Route 66 Prairie Trail. This was built directly over America’s iconic Route 66 roadway. The Chenoa pathway is entirely level and smooth.

Rock Island Trail

The Rock Island Greenway is a section of the Rock Island Trail that passes through Peoria. These 13 miles of the Rock Island Trail takes you from Dunlap down to the Peoria Riverfront.

Locations along this section of the trail include Peoria Riverfront, Glen Oak Park, Trailside Center and Safety Town.

Madison County

The MCT Trails system is a family-friendly recreation and transportation option for Madison County Illinois residents and visitors. You can explore the MCT Trails by bike, by rollerblade, or on foot, discovering the landscapes, cultural institutions, and unique communities.

The Sam Vadalabene Bike Trail

The trail is completely paved and takes cyclists through the towns of Elsah and Grafton for a beautiful National Scenic Byway ride. The route hugs 20 miles from Alton to Pere Marquette State Park and runs parallel to the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway along IL Route 100, as well as the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers. Comfort stations are available.