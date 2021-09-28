Harvest to Home coming to Amish Heritage Center

Harvest to Home returns to the Illinois Amish Heritage Center on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9. Hours for the event are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Harvest to Home returns to expanded activities and demonstrations, including glass blowing, at the center in Arthur.

The purpose of the show is to teach attendees how crops were grown and harvested during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The Amish continue using many of these methods in their farming operations today. The show continues to expand, and the 2021 show promises to be the biggest show yet.

The 2021 event will feature activities surrounding corn and different types of corn such as Broom, Dent, Flint, and Popcorn. Corn will be harvested using hand shucking and mechanical pickers pulled by horses and tractors. Corn shelling, using a Minneapolis Moline Corn Sheller, will demonstrate how corn is separated from the ear and cleaned.

The cobs will be ground into livestock bedding using a cob grinder.

Corn will be ground into livestock feed powered by horses. A grist mill will be in operation making corn meal and new this year will be a “check row” corn plot.

Wood and lumber demonstrations are a big attraction. This year, you will see saw-milling powered by gas and steam power, plus a buzz saw. Field demonstrations will feature horse and tractor plowing, corn stalk chopping and disking and preparing the field for the planting of wheat.

There will be displays of antique farm machinery, tractors, early “hit and miss” gasoline engines, and miniature steam powered displays. Visitors will see blacksmithing demonstrations, horse shoeing, equipment powered by horse treadmills, broom and rope making.

There will be buggy rides, a variety of children’s activities, a petting zoo and a “train” will transport show goers around the grounds along with a variety of children’s games.

Tours of the 1865 Moses Yoder home and the 1882 Daniel Schrock home will feature demonstrations and displays of the Amish way of life. These homes have undergone extensive restoration and provide a glimpse into the past.

New attractions include a German Amish School and Amish workshop. A highlight each day will be the Parade of Power featuring horses and mechanical powered equipment with commentary provided to describe the items as they pass by.

Food will be served in the newly concreted pavilion. There will be full meals and sandwiches, plus a pancake, sausage, and liverwurst breakfast served on Saturday. You can also enjoy homemade ice cream, kettle corn, lemonade shakeups, crafts, exhibitors, “fall related activities” and much more.

All funds are used for the continued growth of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center Campus. Everyone is welcome and invited to come out for a day of fun and learning for the entire family. The event is handicapped accessible and golf carts are welcome for those who choose to bring their own. Restroom facilities will be available.

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is located on Illinois Route 133 nine miles west of Arcola or 3.5 miles east of Arthur. The show entrance is on County Road 400E.

For more information, call Jim Fleming at 217-791-1026 or online www.illinoisamish.org and be sure to like them on Facebook, Illinois Amish Heritage Center.

This is an outside event and is completely reliant upon the weather.