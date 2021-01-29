How to spot questionable medical advice on social media

As the world continues to struggle with the the coronavirus, misinformation about how to deal with it are spreading, too.

You might have seen false treatment about COVID-19 cures, such as eating more garlic, making your own hand sanitizer at home and taking a miracle mineral supplement. And the approval of vaccines has led to the spread of misinformation, too.

Because of this, it is more important than ever to recognize questionable medical advice on social media.

For starters, you can find the truths around some common COVID-19 myths by going here.

Facebook also offers some easy tips to spot fake news in your news feed:

Investigate the source: Is the story written by an established news source or an unfamiliar organization? False news can often mimic authentic news sites. Check the "About" section of a website to learn more about the source.

Look at the photos: False news articles often contain manipulated images or videos. An exaggerated photo can indicate clickbait.

Still not sure what to believe?

Dr. Tony Hampton, a family medicine physician with Advocate Medical Group in Chicago, offers some advice to those questioning the validity of health advice on social media.

“I recommend cross-referencing any recommendations online with a member of your clinical team including your physician, Advance practice clinician, pharmacist, nutritionist, etc.,” Hampton says.