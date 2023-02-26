It’s maple syrup season at suburban nature parks

March is the month when maple trees are tapped for their sap for making maple syrup.

Here is a listing of places to visit to get a look at the traditional way of making syrup.

Maple Fest at Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 S. River St., Batavia

Weekend March 18-19

Cost is $5 per person

Enjoy a short presentation on maple trees before heading out into the woods for a short hike to learn how people through the years have tapped maple trees and collected the delicious treat.

Maple Tree Festival at North Park Village Nature Center Park, 5801 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago

Sunday, March 19

No cost for entry

Maple Syrup Hike at Edward L. Ryerson Conservation Area, 21950 Riverwoods Road, Deerfield

Weekends March 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 28

Cost is $6 for those 4 and older. Children 3 and under get in for free

Registration required.

Self-Guided Maple Syruping at Edward L. Ryerson Conservation Area, 21950 Riverwoods Road, March 20-31

No cost for entry

No registration is required.

Maple Syrup Harvest at The Preserve of Highland Park, 207 Park Ave. West, Highland Park

Saturday, March 4

Cost per person is $12

Registration required.

Maple Syrup Festival at River Trail Nature Center, 3120 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook

Sunday, March 19

No cost for entry

Sugar Bush Fair at Merkle Cabin at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg

Weekend March 18-19

No cost for entry

Pancake breakfast: $6.50 per person for advanced registrants, $8 per person at the door (if available)

Pre-registration is recommended

Maple Sugaring at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago

Weekends: March 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26

Cost per person is $5

No registration required.