It’s maple syrup season at suburban nature parks

It’s maple syrup season at suburban nature parksFebruary 26, 2023
March is the month when maple trees are tapped for their sap for making maple syrup.
Here is a listing of places to visit to get a look at the traditional way of making syrup.
Maple Fest at Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 S. River St., Batavia
Weekend March 18-19
Cost is $5 per person
Enjoy a short presentation on maple trees before heading out into the woods for a short hike to learn how people through the years have tapped maple trees and collected the delicious treat.
Maple Tree Festival at North Park Village Nature Center Park, 5801 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago
Sunday, March 19
No cost for entry
Maple Syrup Hike at Edward L. Ryerson Conservation Area, 21950 Riverwoods Road, Deerfield
Weekends March 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 28
Cost is $6 for those 4 and older. Children 3 and under get in for free
Registration required.
Self-Guided Maple Syruping at Edward L. Ryerson Conservation Area, 21950 Riverwoods Road, March 20-31
No cost for entry
No registration is required.
Maple Syrup Harvest at The Preserve of Highland Park, 207 Park Ave. West, Highland Park
Saturday, March 4
Cost per person is $12
Registration required.
Maple Syrup Festival at River Trail Nature Center, 3120 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook
Sunday, March 19
No cost for entry
Sugar Bush Fair at Merkle Cabin at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg
Weekend March 18-19
No cost for entry
Pancake breakfast: $6.50 per person for advanced registrants, $8 per person at the door (if available)
Pre-registration is recommended
Maple Sugaring at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago
Weekends: March 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26
Cost per person is $5
No registration required.