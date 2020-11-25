Learn strategies to manage the holiday stress

This holiday season is bound to be different, but University of Illinois Extension is helping families manage the ups and downs. In a three-part series, Extension educators will offer practical tips to help you and your family enjoy this special time without the fuss.

The free online webinars begin at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Dec. 1, 8, and 15. Register at go.illinois.edu/holidays. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, Lisa Peterson at lap5981@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.

The webinar lineup includes:

Jolly Good Cooking for the Holidays-Substitutes, Swaps, and Seasons Greetings on Dec. 1, from 6:30 – 7 p.m.

Unwrap some fun, festive holiday cooking ideas. Learn quick substitutes, swaps, and the secrets to downsizing favorite family recipes.

Balancing Extra Calories through the Holidays on Dec. 8, from 6:30 – 7 p.m.

Is the Elf on the Shelf hiding extra calories in your holiday foods? Learn some tips to enjoy your favorites, along with a dash of physical activity. Keep your tinsel toes moving into the new year!

Making a List and Checking it Twice on Dec. 15, 6:30 – 7 p.m.

Feeling overwhelmed with the holiday season? Take back control and stay on track as you reign in some of the chaos by making a list and simplifying your life. Simple steps you can take to decrease stress and enjoy the holidays.