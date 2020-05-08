Mother’s Day gifts that keep on giving

The COVID-19 crisis might make shopping for Mother’s Day a little challenging this year. Like many of you, our special family celebrations have taken place online via Zoom. Even though most of us are unable to celebrate Mother’s Day the way that we’ve done in years past, there’s no reason why you can’t start a new tradition.

Why not give your mom a subscription for happiness all year long? Subscription gift boxes can be ordered online, customized and arrive weekly, monthly or quarterly depending on the frequency you choose. Here is a selection of subscription gift boxes with wonderful products that your mother will love all year round!

FOR MOMS WHO LOVE NATURAL SPA PRODUCTS

Herb & Root (www.herbandroot.com) is a small, family-owned business making products in their Austin, Texas, studio since 2013. Their oils, powders and salves are ancient, used by our ancestors to experience the dreamy world of scent. All are free of chemical emulsifiers, preservatives, phthalates and harsh detergents.

Mother’s Day Gift Options: You know what Mom likes. Build your own gift sets of three bath oils, perfume oils or dusting powders. Use discount code “MOTHERSDAY2020” to save 20 percent at checkout.

FOR MOMS WHO LOVE TO READ — BOOK OF THE MONTH CLUB

Books are cool again. Kidding, books were always cool. At www.bookofthemonth.com, choose from the five best new reads every month and get them delivered. For a limited time, you can get $10 off — use the code “Gift BOTM” on 6- and 12-month gifts — and you can join for just $9.99, too.

FOR THE HEALTHY HOME COOK — SHE PLANS DINNER

She Plans Dinner (www.sheplansdinner.com) is a subscription menu plan that focuses on eating healthy. Its Fit and Healthy plan emphasizes proteins and fresh ingredients and eliminates most canned foods and starches. Many recipes are adaptable to gluten-free, paleo or dairy-free diets and includes a grocery shopping list.

To gift a subscription, go to checkout and use your mother’s name and email address, but put in your billing information.

FOR THE HEALTHY SNACKER — LOVE WITH FOOD

Love With Food (www.lovewithfood.com) subscriptions are $10/box (3, 6 or 12-month gift subscriptions). Each box includes eight or more packaged snacks that are “either organic or all-natural, GMO-free, gluten-free or free of artificial junk.” For every box, Love With Food donates at least one meal to American families in need. Meals Donated to date: 1,009,167!

“DO-IT-YOURSELF” GIFT BOX

Why not give Mom a “Casserole a Month” coupon for a casserole that you make yourself? Try my Chicken Tetrazzini with Spring Peas Casserole recipe and give Mom a night off from the kitchen for Mother’s Day and throughout the year!

CHICKEN TETRAZZINI WITH SPRING PEAS CASSEROLE

1 (7 ounce) package vermicelli

1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil

1/2 cup fresh, sliced shiitake, Portobello, cremini (or porcini) mushrooms

3 ounces finely chopped prosciutto

3 cups chopped cooked chicken (rotisserie chicken works well)

1/2 cup (4 ounces) shredded Parmesan cheese

2 cups Alfredo and Parsley sauce (recipe follows)

3/4 cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 cup fresh or frozen baby English peas, thawed

1/2 cup slivered almonds

Alfredo and Parsley Sauce

(Makes 2 cups)

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg

18 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium low heat. Add garlic, salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, nutmeg and cayenne pepper. Remove pan from heat and stir in cream. Turn heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, then add cheese and stir quickly, heating through. Stir in parsley and set aside. Heat oven to 350 F. Prepare pasta according to package directions. Heat oil in a large pan over high heat. Saute mushrooms in oil 3 minutes. Add the prosciutto and cook until prosciutto is crisp, about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in chicken, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, the Alfredo and Parsley sauce, chicken broth, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper until well-combined. Stir in the peas and the pasta. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased 11- by 7-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with almonds and remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese. Bake for 35 minutes or until bubbly. Serves 6.

TIP: Select a baking container made out of glass, ceramic or cast iron to prepare your casserole in. Your mom will have a gift of a great meal and a beautiful dish as a keepsake.

***

Angela Shelf Medearis is an award-winning children’s author, culinary historian and the author of seven cookbooks. Her new cookbook is “The Kitchen Diva’s Diabetic Cookbook.” Her website is www.divapro.com. To see how-to videos, recipes and much, much more, Like Angela Shelf Medearis, The Kitchen Diva! on Facebook. Recipes may not be reprinted without permission from Angela Shelf Medearis.

