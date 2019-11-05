The sleep issue that can shorten your lifespan

Would you be tired if you stopped breathing up to 30 times per hour while sleeping and your body woke you up each time to remind you to breathe? That’s exactly what happens to people who suffer from sleep apnea — and many people don’t know they have it.

The airway of a person with sleep apnea becomes blocked or collapses during sleep because the throat muscles automatically relax and the tongue rolls back, causing the tissues to close in and block the airway, says Dr. Yelena Tumashova, a sleep medicine specialist with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill.

Factors that may increase this include a narrow throat, certain jaw, mouth and tongue shapes and sizes, large necks, obesity and large tonsils and adenoids that can block the airway.

When you don’t sleep soundly, you can feel exhausted the next day. But more than that, untreated sleep apnea can contribute to or worsen a host of health issues – many serious – including:

Memory loss, mental confusion and even Alzheimer’s/Dementia

Acid reflux

Adult asthma

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Weakened immune system

High blood pressure

Heart problems like heart failure and atrial fibrillation (abnormal heart rhythm), increasing your chance of stroke

Liver problems such as fatty liver disease and liver scarring

Digestive issues like GERD and heartburn

Weight gain

High blood sugar level/type 2 Diabetes

Decreased sexual desire and erectile dysfuncion

Low blood oxygen level

Depression

Morning headaches

Dry mouth

Statistics show sleep apnea affects more men than women, but a woman’s risk of developing it increases after menopause. About 20% of obese people are affected by sleep apnea.

“If your partner notices you have trouble breathing while you sleep or if you have poor concentration, memory lapses, irritability, daytime drowsiness or other symptoms of not getting a good night’s sleep, you may have sleep apnea,” says Dr. Tumashova. “It’s critical to diagnose sleep apnea, as it can contribute to poor health and shorten your lifespan.”

If you suspect you may have sleep apnea, Dr. Tumashova recommends talking to your primary care physician about a referral to a sleep specialist to discuss therapy options that would be best for you.

To help determine your risk, you can take a quick sleep apnea risk assessment.