Time to dive back in as water parks reopen

Summer is coming, the school year is ending and fun is returning as water parks, many that were closed for business last year because of the pandemic, are reopening and welcoming visitors throughout Illinois.

Great Wolf Lodge

The adventure park features an 80,000-square-foot indoor water park where it’s always 84 degrees. With waterslides, a giant tipping bucket and zero-depth entry water play areas for pre-swimmers.

The Lodge also includes family size bowling lanes, indoor miniature golf and an arcade.

1700 Nations Drive

Gurnee

844-483-9653

https://www.greatwolf.com/illinois

Yorkville Raging Waters

Aussie-themed Raging Waves is Illinois’ largest outdoor water park. Sitting on more than 58 acres, this family friendly water park features 32 water slides, multiple kiddie areas, wave pool, lazy river, 37 private cabanas and more.

4000 N. Bridge St.

Yorkville

630-882-6575

https://www.ragingwaves.com

Whitewater Junction

This northwestern Illinois aquatic center has a railroad theme featuring a spiral slide, tube slide, water geysers and playful water features. Open during the summer months seven days a week, Whitewater Junction is located inside Longview Park in Rock Island.

17 Street and 18 Avenue

Rock Island,

309-732-SWIM (7946)

https://www.rigov.org

Splash Station Water Park

Railroad-themed, outdoor water park featuring a six-person racing slide, body slides, tube slides, lazy river and zero-depth pool.

2780 U.S. Route 6

Joliet

815-741-7275

https://www.jolietsplashstation.com/ste

DragonLand

DragonLand sits on 3-plus acres of park land. DragonLand is handicapped accessible and features the following amenities: zero-depth, play/entry area and two water slides that twist and turn; “Dude” the dragon slide with mushroom waterfall geyser play; sand beach play area with water equipment and extended deck/patio; full concession stand; beach volleyball courts with changing, shower and locker facilities; and heated pool with lighting for night activities.

The boating on the lagoon will be getting a new boat dock in the coming weeks.

1701 Court St.

Pekin

309-347-7275

http://www.pekinparkdistrict.org/dragonland

Knights Action Park

This 60-acre outdoor park includes a driving range, two miniature golf courses, go-karts, batting cages, rides, Splash Kingdom and Route 66 Twin Drive-In Theatre.

Splash Kingdom is the water park that includes the Royal Flush or the heart-stopping Devil Ray, water slides or relax in the Wild River. From Memorial Day through Labor movies are shown at the theater. Go to route66-drivein.com for schedules.

1700 Recreation Drive

Springfield

217-546-8881

https://www.knightsactionpark.com

Read Park

Read Park offers many recreational opportunities and is highlighted by the Read Park Family Aquatic Center, which includes a zero-depth pool, water slides and play area, and by a state of the art 11,000-square-foot skate park, SK8 Park.

This scenic park also features baseball and softball diamonds, tennis courts, sand volleyball courts, an outdoor lighted hockey and ice staking rink, concession stand, picnic areas, shelters, and playgrounds.

1122 S. Burchard Ave.

Freeport

815-235-6114

https://freeportparkdistrict.org

Pelican Harbor Aquatic Park

Pelican Harbor’s indoor/outdoor set-up guarantees fun even in less-than-ideal weather. There are water slides, a lazy river and the indoor pool is available for lap swimming. Guests must wear a mask on the pool deck and elsewhere in the facility.

200 S. Lindsey Lane

630-739-1700

http://www.bolingbrookparks.org/en/facilities/pelican-harbor/

Raging Rivers Water Park

Raging Rivers offers entertainment for individuals of all ages. Thrill seekers will enjoy the seamless 500-foot dual Cascade Body Flumes that twist and turn down the natural hills and contours of the park; the Runaway Rafts, a 600-foot-long adventure through swift water and wild rapids to three pools; and the Shark Slide flume, which is a 45-foot tunnel.

The two-bowl attraction takes riders down a tunnel flume incorporating three rides into one. The park features a 700-foot-long Endless River and an 18,000-square-foot Breaker Beach Wavepool. The Itty Bitty Surf City is for young kids along with Tree House Harbor.

100 Palisades Parkway

Grafton

618-786-2345

https://www.ragingrivers.com

Splash Country Water Park

This park features six-lane zero-depth pool with children’s play features, the second-largest lazy river in Illinois with 1,100 feet of winding through dumping buckets, sprayers, jets and bubbling rapids, one winding enclosed tube/flume slide, enclosed kid-friendly area with spray guns, waterfall and other interactive features for kids.

In addition, there are two regulation sand volleyball courts, a full concession stand, a sand play area.

195 S. Barnes Road

Aurora

630-906-7981

https://www.splashcountry.info

Lena Lions Park

Lions Park, at over 20 acres, features Splash Land Family Aquatic Center with a 180-foot water slide, zero-depth entry, wet sand play area, water features and drop slide.

Lions Park features miniature golf, picnic and playground areas, volleyball and basketball courts, a lighted ball diamond and more.

609 N. Schuyler St.

Lena

815-369-5351

http://www.lenaparks.org

Carribbean Theme Water Park

Features a new zero-depth entry main pool with six lanes attached, new separate diving well with drop slide, and high and low diving boards, 185-foot waterslide, separate zero-depth interactive play pools, and more.

There is a family interactive pool.

100 S. Catalpa

Itasca

630-773-1213

https://www.itascaparkdistrict.com/176/Waterpark

Super Splash Park

Head to southern Illinois for a weekend of fun at Super Splash Park in Carbondale. Super Splash Park has attractions for all ages. Little ones will enjoy the play structures, while adults will love the lap pool and lazy river.

625 S. Lewis Lane

Carbondale

https://cpkd.org/super-splash-park

Hurricane Harbor Rockford

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford is located just off I-90 near Rockford. More than 11 rides and attractions with towering water slides, relaxing lazy river and wave pool, and splash parks for the kids. Hurricane Harbor also offers a wide variety of different kinds of food to eat and environments to eat it in.

7820 Cherryvale N. Blvd.

Cherry Valley

www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharborrockford