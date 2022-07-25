Time to go college shopping – these handy checklists help

It may seem like just last week your student walked across the stage to get their high school diploma, but summer is going by fast and college life will soon be upon them.

There are a lot of things your student will need for living on campus and being away from home as a young adult.

The collegeboard.org website provides the following helpful checklists to make sure students have everything they need for their first year at college.

One helpful time -and money-saving hint: buy some of these items after move-in day to save on packing time and shipping costs. Also, once in their dorm, students have a better idea of what they can fit into their room and what they may be able to share with their roommate.

Depending on how far away from home your student is going, it might make sense to pack for one season at a time and switch items when they come home during breaks.

Room Needs/Storage

Bedside lamp

Alarm clock/clock radio

Mini trash can

Storage bins

Under-the-bed storage trays

Desk lamp

Fan

Drying rack for laundry

Bulletin board and pushpins

Dry-erase wall calendar/board

Mini toolkit (including screwdriver, hammer, wrench)

Picture hangers (double-sided tape for concrete walls)

Linens/Laundry Supplies

Sheets and pillowcases (2 sets. Check with college for size needed — some college twin beds are extra long.)

Towels (3 each of bath, hand and face)

Pillows (2)

Mattress pad (check with college for size needed)

Blankets (2)

Comforter/bedspread

Clothes hangers

Laundry bag/basket

Laundry detergent, fabric softener and stain remover

Lint brush

Mini sewing kit

Office/Desk Supplies

Electronic storage media such as memory cards and USB flash drives

Stapler and staples

Printer paper (if you decide to bring a printer)

Pens and pencils

Pencil holder and sharpener

Notebooks

Folder with pockets

Labels of various sizes

3 × 5 index cards

Sticky notes

Paper clips and binder clips

Rubber bands

Tape

Scissors

Highlighter pens (multiple colors)

Ruler

Stackable desk trays (at least 4)

Stamps and envelopes

Electronics

Laptop (printer is optional; there are usually computer labs where you can print)

Portable speakers (if you want to play music from laptop/MP3 player)

HDMI cord, Ethernet cord for computer (check if your room has wireless)

Surge protector

Extension cords

3-2 prong adapters

MP3 player

Headphones

Camera

Cell phone

Shared Items — Check with roommate(s)

Audio equipment

TV and DVD player

Coffeemaker/hot pot/microwave, if allowed

Small refrigerator (if one isn’t provided)

Area rug

Posters/art

Toiletries

Antacid

Aspirin or other pain relievers

Vitamins

Antidiarrheal medicine

Adhesive bandages, antibiotic ointment

Cough drops

Shower caddy

Shower shoes (flip-flops)

Shampoo and conditioner

Hairstyling products

Bath and face soap

Travel soap container(s)

Toothpaste and toothbrush

Dental floss

Comb/brush

Tweezers

Nail clippers

Hair dryer/straightener/curling iron

Razor and shaving cream

Lotion and/or facial moisturizer

Cotton swabs

Clothing

Underwear

Socks

Pants/jeans

Shirts/blouses

Sweats

Pajamas

Slippers and/or flip-flops

Sweaters

Light/heavy jackets

Gloves/scarf/hat (and other foul-weather gear as needed)

1 pair of boots

2 pairs of sneakers or comfortable/walking shoes

1 set of business-casual clothes

1 pair of dress shoes

1 swimsuit

Household and Kitchen Items

Paper towels

Trash bags

Lightbulbs

All-purpose cleaner

Plastic storage bags

Food-storage containers

Dish soap

Wet wipes

Tissues

Bowl, plate and cup

Coffee mug

Water bottle

Silverware

Can/bottle opener

Miscellaneous