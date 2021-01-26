Volunteers needed for Money Mentors program

Financial challenges are real for most people in our community. Last year, University of Illinois Extension’s Money Mentors program helped over 100 community members with their financial goals. This year more people are likely to seek help. You can help others by becoming a Money Mentor volunteer.

Money Mentor volunteers complete 30 hours of financial education and coaching training with University of Illinois Extension educators. Mentors are then matched with people who seek help with financial goals such as paying down debt, building spending plans, saving for dreams, and organizing their finances.

Our next Money Mentor training is 12 weekly training sessions on Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. beginning as soon as possible. Training sessions include online class discussions by Zoom.

Each week has homework in the form of activities, readings, and online training. Assistance is available for anyone who is not familiar with Zoom meetings. For more information, visit our website at go.illinois.edu/MoneyMentors. Registration is required.

There is a $40 cost for training; partial scholarships are available. Currently, the Money Mentors program is open to residents in 11 Illinois counties: Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Vermilion, Livingston, McLean, Woodford, Kankakee, Will, Grundy, and Cook counties.

Help from mentor volunteers is free and confidential. If you have questions or interest regarding the Money Mentors program, please contact Camaya Wallace Bechard, Consumer Economics Educator, cawb17@illinois.edu or 309-663-8306.