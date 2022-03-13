Ways to improve your home’s curb appeal

Thinking of putting your house on the market? Here are some tested and proven things homeowners can do to help catch buyers’ eyes.

Update the light fixtures

Updated light fixtures can change the way the front of a house looks but has an added benefit of making it safer when you use brighter bulbs, too. Most outdoor lighting fixtures are much smaller than they should be. (That may have been intentional on the builder’s side; smaller fixtures are less expensive.)

Tip for choosing the right fixture: When you’re choosing a new light fixture, take cues from the home’s architecture, color, and your location. For the size, choose a fixture that’s one-third of the height of the door if you have only one light and one-quarter the height if you have a light on both sides of the door.

Upgrade windows and doors

Updating your windows and doors are a great way to improve the overall look of your home while also being energy-efficient. Consider adding window boxes, shutters, or even painting the trim for an added pop of color.

When upgrading the front door, be sure to choose a new door that matches the home’s style. Or you could follow the latest front door trends for 2021 — glass elements, custom hardware, wood stains, or darker paint colors.

Paint

Painting your house is a huge task, but it can pack a huge punch. Just imagine the statement you’d make by ditching the boring beige, dulled white, or dated yellows. If you want to modernize your house, consider painting the house black or navy blue. Or, if you want to achieve that comfy-cottage look, try a light shade of gray or even a very pale shade of pink.

Add wood and/or stone elements

Adding wood or stone elements to the exterior can help give a home a “wow” factor. Even if you don’t want to put stone veneers on the exterior, you could add stone and wood elements in other ways, like by using stone to line the walkway, a wooden fence, or even stone or wooden lawn ornaments.

Hire a professional landscaper

There’s a huge difference between do-it-yourself landscaping and landscaping that’s completed by a professional. A professional landscaper can make your lawn a luscious green carpet that’ll make you want to kick off your shoes. They’ll know which native plants to choose to make a yard warm and inviting. They can also create water features, intricate flower beds, build retaining walls, and more.

Refinish walkways and the driveway

The walkways and driveway get a lot of use, and all that wear and tear will need an update over time. A professional landscaper or hardscaper also can upgrade your driveway and walkway by using stone, brick, or cement. But if you’re on a budget, a good power-washing may also give a curb appeal boost.

(SOURCE: Homelight and National Association of Realtors)