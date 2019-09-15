What’s better for children? Reading in print vs. on screens

With all the technology available to families, experts say it’s important not to underestimate the power of reading to your child from a print book.

Research published in Pediatrics looked at differences in parent-toddler interactions when reading electronic and print books. They found that parent and toddlers verbalized less when reading electronic books and that the reading experience was less collaborative between the parent and toddler when reading electronic books.

“It is well known in pediatric medicine, library science and early education literature that shared reading with children, especially in the first five years of life, helps the brain develop, strengthens the parent-child bond, builds language and social skills, and promotes long-term success in school and future careers,” says Kathy Smart, MS RN, coordinator of the Children’s Health Resource Center at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill.

Smart and pediatric development specialists at Advocate Children’s Hospital say that shared reading from birth is one of the most important activities parents can engage in with their children to promote their development. Connecting and bonding with the caregiver is one of the most important components of shared reading and it appears this is more easily achieved through using print books during reading time. Shared reading also exposes children to a wider vocabulary and helps instill a love of reading from an early age. Another benefit to reading print books? It’s fun for kids! They love turning the pages and pointing out the details they see. To encourage shared reading, Advocate Children’s Hospital partners with eight area public libraries to provide books to children in hospital and clinic settings.

Interested in connecting with your child through reading? Follow these tips: