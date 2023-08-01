Annual Vegetable Share event offers fresh produce for area residents in need

University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners, in partnership with Heartline and Heart House, are preparing for the fourth annual Vegetable Share, a distribution event providing fresh garden produce to the community in a farmers market-style setting.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 at Heartline Community Room, located at 300 Reagan Drive in Eureka (across from Eureka College). Anyone interested in contributing garden produce for distribution can drop off items at Heartline Community Room from 8:30-10 a.m. on Aug. 11.

The intent is to provide fresh fruits and vegetables for community members who may lack access to food that is grown in home gardens or purchased at a local farmers market. In previous years, community members have contributed tomatoes, eggplant, herbs, cucumbers, peppers, apples and more.

In addition, the program helps reduce fresh produce waste and supports healthy eating in the community.

Tina Deetz, a University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener, said the program got its start at Heartline — a nonprofit community organization that has been assisting Woodford County residents since 1982 — after Master Gardeners helping with the gardens at Heartline discovered they had a surplus of vegetables.

“We harvest vegetables at Heartline, and farmers bring in extra vegetables as well — all you could imagine,” Deetz said. “One year, we had a lot of extra potatoes. There were too many for Heartline to use, so we gave those away … other vegetables, too. Otherwise, it would have gone to waste. We didn’t want that, so we thought we could do something for the community and share the vegetables.”

Once Vegetable Share became an official event, Deetz said that 20-25 area residents participated initially, with more people attending every year.

“The comments we get from low-income folks — they praise us,” she said. “I love those ladies. They sit and wait until it’s time to get in there, and they’re so excited. I remember one lady, she loves okra, and she was as happy as can be to be able to get fresh okra.”

As Vegetable Share enters its fourth year, Deetz hopes publicity in advance of the event results in an increased amount of fresh produce donations.

“We want to get more local farmers to learn about this and donate,” she said. “Our goal is to have enough produce to share with everybody who attends. If we get the word out, we can help even more people. It also helps me, as a gardener, to not waste any produce we have in surplus. That also helps farmers with surplus produce. And it’s healthy food — no chemicals involved.”

Added Deetz: “I love helping people, and Vegetable Share is an example of being able to do that. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

For more information, including how to participate if special accommodations are needed, contact the Woodford County Extension Office at 309-467-3789 or via email at www.extension.illinois.edu. Information about University of Illinois Extension and other upcoming programs is available at www.illinois.edu/LMW.