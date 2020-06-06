Appliances, piping stolen

Appliances and copper piping were taken from three residences recently in Chicago’s Wentworth neighborhood.

In each of the burglaries in the city’s 2nd Police District, offenders entered unoccupied residences by forcing open the rear door.

The burglaries occurred between:

Noon April 25 and 11 a.m. April 26 in the 5100 block of South Indiana Avenue

Midnight April 20 and 2:45 p.m. May 2 in the 4200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

7 a.m. May 17 and 10:30 a.m. May 18 in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue

Police offered tips to avoid being burglarized and how to react, if the victim of a burglary:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Keep door and windows secured.

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks.

If video surveillance is available, save it and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

Make an agreement with your neighbors to watch each other’s homes for suspicious activity.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Anyone with information about the incidents or offenders should call the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area 1 at 312-747-8380.