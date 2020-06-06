Austin hit-and-run driver sought

Chicago police are seeking the driver in a hit-and-run accident that critically injured a pedestrian in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

Police said a vehicle hit a man at 11:15 p.m. May 23 at Cicero Avenue and Lexington Street, with the pedestrian suffering life-threatening injuries. The driver failed to stop at the scene, police said. The pedestrian was crossing the street, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Witnesses said the vehicle, possibly an orange Pontiac Grand Prix, headed southbound on the 700 block of Cicero Avenue and then eastbound on Fifth Street. The vehicle is expected to have damage on its front.

The Chicago Police Department is asking for help from the community to solve the hit-and-run.

The department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit encourages anyone who may have any information about the crash to call its investigative unit at 312-745-4521.