‘Beyond the Door’ ready to open

The Beverly Arts Center in Chicago will present “Beyond The Door,” a stage play directed by the Tony Award-nominated E. Faye Butler.

Performances will be Sept. 13-15

With more than 30 years of theatrical excellence, Butler leads a journey that transcends boundaries and invites audiences into a realm where true-life stories unfold with unparalleled brilliance.

“Wow starts here!” said Felicia P. Fields, a Tony-nominated, Jeff Award-winning actress who played Sophia in the original Broadway show The Color Purple.

She is joined by playwright Mary Q. Angel, to create the diverse narratives in Beyond The Door.

The play aims to make a societal impact, contributing to family reunification and crime reduction through storytelling. Written by Denise Jones, and supported by Butler, Fields, and Angel, the production promises entertainment, emotion, and a celebration of the arts.

Audience members are invited to connect, react, and immerse themselves in stories that mirror the human experience.

Individuals can support Beyond The Door through a crowdfunding campaign and by spreading the word about the performances, production leaders said.

For information and to become a sponsor, contact producer Denise Jones at 708-932-6417 or email beyondthedoorplay@gmail.com.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14 and 3 p.m. Sept. 15. Tickets are $40.