Bicyclist dies from injuries in Skokie accident

A 27-year-old bicyclist injured in a July accident in Skokie has died from his injuries.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Joseph Jamescenter of the 8900 block of Samoset Trail in Skokie died Aug. 15 from injuries sustained in a July 24 accident at Skokie Boulevard and Gross Point Road.

Emergency personnel responded to the intersection shortly after 7 p.m. July 24 for the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, Skokie police determined the vehicle traveled northeast on Gross Pointthrough the intersection of Skokie Boulevard and collided with the bicyclist, a 27-year-old man, who was traveling southbound on Gross Point on the east side of the intersection.

The vehicle and driver remained on the scene, police said.

The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The bicyclist was initial listed in critical but stable condition.

Surrounding law enforcement partners from the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System mutual aid system responded and assisted Skokie police with traffic direction.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, Major Crash Assist Team was activated and assisted the Skokie Police Department with the investigation.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900.