Boat Show docks in Rosemont

The Chicago area’s biggest and longest-running boating event will launch this year from a new home.

The Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention & Conference Center in Rosemont.

Darren Envall, vice president of Midwest boat shows for the National Marine Manufacturers Association, said the decision to move the show from Chicago’s McCormick Place was done after a lot of thought.

“We did a careful analysis with our partners — our exhibitors and attendees. We had been there a long time,” Envall said of McCormick Place. “There was nothing wrong with McCormick Place and the attendance numbers we had there.”

The Boat Show spokesman said with recreational vehicles no longer part of the show and bigger boats becoming less of a factor in the show, the Stephens Convention Center became an option.

“We thought, ‘Maybe, we need to take a look at Rosemont,’” Envall said. “After some reflection, we made the decision to move the show.”

He said with 90 percent of the boat market being individuals looking for boats that can be put on a travel trailer, the focus of the show has changed a little.

“We do have bigger boat displays, but a lot of the market is trailerable boats,” Envall said. “People may wonder what happened to the big boats. We still have them, and we still have dealers of big boats at the show.”

He said the move to Rosemont has been well-received by industry exhibitors, with floor plan space up 11 percent from last year.

The show, marking its 93rd year, has always had a strong suburban attendance, according to Envall.

“At McCormick Place, we had a location with a strong support system in Chicago, but we also had a good reflection of attendance from the suburbs,” he said.

He said the move to Rosemont brings a different vibe to the show.

“There is the Rosemont Entertainment District nearby. The parking is connected and much closer and there is a little more family affordability with the new location,” Envall said. “With the Entertainment District right there, individuals can park, go to the show, and then afterward go to the west side where there are some wonderful restaurants.

“Attendees can go to restaurants and enjoy the whole experience. With McCormick Place, it was the show and that was it.”

Show attendees can save $2 off admission by buying tickets online at https://secure.interactiveticketing.com/1.42/8d252c/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=generic&utm_campaign=pr-generic&s=pr#/select.

A destination for boaters and future boaters from the region, the 2025 Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show will showcase hundreds of boats for sale from area dealers, from entry-level personal watercraft and pontoons to wake boats and luxury cruisers.

The Boat Show is a place to browse, compare and take advantage of show-only deals on a first or next boat. Visitors can also gear up on boating accessories, marine electronics and on-the-water must-haves from various brands.

“Discover Boating can answer all individuals’ questions like what boat is right for you and your family. There will be manufacturers on site,” Envall said. “We have Fred’s Shed for DIY questions. There will be two marine techs on site who will do scheduled presentations and question-and-answer sessions.

“A lot of people discovered boating during COVID and the joy of getting on the water. People may have a new boat and not completely understand all the features.

“People may have basic questions about maintenance. Others may be new to boating and have questions. Discover Boating can answer all their questions.”

Envall said he expects the show to draw similar numbers to the 35,000 to 40,000 people it drew in Chicago.

“We are excited to host the region’s premier and longest-running annual boating event at our new home in Rosemont,” he said. “The Donald E. Stephens Convention Center offers easy access for attendees, whether joining us from the city, suburbs or beyond, plus a wide array of surrounding entertainment to make a day, or weekend, out of your visit.

“The Boat Show is the ultimate annual tradition for boating aficionados and aspiring captains to explore, compare, and shop the best in boating all under one roof, plus enjoy a taste of summer on the water.”

Beyond the boats, the 2025 Chicago Boat Show highlights include:

· Paddlefest Pool: Stand-up paddle-boarding where instructors will supply everything needed for a trial session.

· Bumper Boats: An adventure for children of all ages who will spin, whirl and bump into fellow boaters.

· Discover Boating Beach Club: Kick back with your crew and discover boating with musical performances, island-inspired cocktails and mocktails, and beach games.

· Fred’s Shed: Tips, tricks and do-it-yourself advice for every boater — from first-timers to experienced captains. Stop by and ask any question ahead of boating season.

· Huck Finn Trout Pond: It is a show tradition. Guests are invited to introduce their youngsters to fishing with a catch-and-release pond on site. Children 12 years of age and younger fish for free.

“We see a wide variety of people,” Envall said of attendees. “We see individuals enjoying the event with their family. We see parents with young kids. We see three generations of families coming to the show together. It is such a family tradition. It is a way to get people into boating.”

Show hours are 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Tickets are $13 online for individuals 13 years of age and older and $15 on site. Children age 12 and younger are admitted free. Active military are admitted free with proof on active military identification on site in the show office. For information, tickets or to explore resources, including a Boat Finder to help attendees prepare with information on boats displayed this year, visit www.chicagoboatshow.com.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com