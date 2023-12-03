Brookfield Zoo offers dining with Santa

This holiday season, Brookfield Zoo has opportunities for families to spend time together while supporting the conservation efforts and animal care work of the Chicago Zoological Society.

Dinner with Santa will be held at the zoo’s Discovery Center. Partake of a holiday buffet with carved meats, seasonal accompaniments, sweet treats, and hot chocolate and other non-alcoholic beverages. Additionally, there will be a kid-friendly buffet for younger diners and vegetarian options. Alcoholic beverage will be available for purchase.

Santa will be in attendance for photos and to hear wish lists.

After dinner, patrons can stay in the park for the festivities of the zoo’s annual Holiday Magic, featuring more than 2 million LED lights, ice carving demonstrations and caroling.

Seating for Dinner with Santa is at 3:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.

Tickets, which include zoo admission and parking, range from $85 to $90 for adults and $40 for children 3-11. Children 3 and under eat for free. Zoo members receive a discount.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit czs.org/Events.