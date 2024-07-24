Brookfield Zoo plans renovations, expansion

Brookfield Zoo will undergo a massive redesign over the next 15 years, with everything from mixed-species environments to the return of elephants.

The zoo’s Next Century Plan will reshape nearly half of the zoo’s existing property for both wildlife and guests.

Dr. Michael Adkesson, president and CEO of the zoo, labeled the undertaking as a “dynamic” endeavor and noted that the completed renovation will make attending the zoo more of an adventure for guests.

“It will be like going on safari. You never know what is around the next corner,” Adkesson said.

Brookfield Zoo hits its centennial anniversary in 2034 and improvements in the Next Century Plan are aimed at creating habitats that provide quality animal care, engaging experiences for guests and connect expanded audiences to conservation.

The plan comes with a $500 million investment of public and private funds.

Adkesson said the zoo is not contemplating any admission fee hike due to the renovation plan.

“It is an expensive endeavor, and we are dealing with the same rising costs as everyone else, but we are not planning any adjustment in rates,” Adkesson said.

He said the Cook County Forest Preserve referendum passed in 2022 supports capital investments at the zoo.

“It is a great opportunity to update some older and aging facilities,” Adkesson said.

The zoo president said the plan came from more than year of planning and shows the zoo’s dedication to animals and guests.

“Our Next Century Plan reflects our core commitment as a zoo to save species and ecosystems. We

inspire conservation leadership. We touch lives. We save animals,” Adkesson said. “The plan boldly envisions the redevelopment and expansion of the zoo’s physical campus to bolster our excellence in animal care and wellness, but our impact will also extend beyond our gates to reach local communities and global partners to provide a connection for people to develop empathy for wildlife and nature that drives positive action.”

The first phase of the Next Century Plan has already begun to transform the zoo. It includes completed projects, such as the $10 million renovation of the Seven Seas dolphin habitat, reimagining of the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Fountain, new animal habitats within the Hamill Family Nature Plaza, and the opening of the Philip W.K. Sweet Jr. Animal Care and Conservation Center with office and collaborative spaces for animal and conservation teams. Culminating the end of Phase 1 is a project well underway – Tropical Forests, a $66 million project that creates four outdoor habitats crafted to emulate the natural homes of gorillas, orangutans, and monkeys, set to open in 2025. The Tropical Forests project also incorporates a Gorilla Conservation Center and the zoo’s King Conservation Leadership Academy that provides educational opportunities for teens.

“The Next Century Plan is a testament to our collective vision and commitment to conservation and education,” said Zoo Board Chair Cherryl Thomas. “We drew inspiration from the timeless wisdom to ‘make no small plans’ and ‘dream big’ to create a future vision for Brookfield Zoo Chicago that is befitting of our global stature and the impact we wish to make on conservation leadership in the years ahead.”

Dr. Adkesson, who was a veterinarian at the zoo before becoming its president, said it is tough to be patient with the phasing of the projects.

“The feeling is we want to do it all tomorrow,” he said.

Adkesson said as the zoo expands westward on Cook County Forest Preserve land, the plan is not simply to create exhibits and lose green space.

“The vision is not to tear down the forest. We want to work in the forest habitat,” the zoo CEO said. “You can have lions, elephants and tigers in a savanna, but there are also forested regions, African forests.”

The bear and big cat grottos will eventually not house animals, but the architecture will remain a part of the zoo.

“That is iconic architecture, built in the 1930s. It was revolutionary,” Adkesson said. “Before that, people saw those animals behind steel bars. It made us world famous.

“In modern standards, that is not how you choose to display lions, leopards and tigers, but we will retain the rockwork.”

The zoo president said getting people into the revamped facility will provide an opportunity for sharing environmental information with them.

“Once they are here and see everything, they can hear our conservation message to protect the

planet,” Adkesson said. “It is a chance to tell stories that make a difference in their attitudes and activities.”

Improvements in the Next Century Plan include:

Historical Core: Preserving Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s historic features, including the North and South gates, the hand-carved Carousel, and the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Fountain

Gateway to Africa: A 35-acre haven where guests can witness Africa’s wildlife and landscapes, including 12.5 acres for elephants, rhinos, lions and giraffes

Southwest Australian Provinces: An elevated walkway will offer panoramic views of kangaroos and emus, and encounters with koalas nestled in eucalyptus trees.

Sea Lion Cove: Featuring a habitat where guests can observe sea lions in their natural element through rocky shores and underwater viewing windows

Wildlife Discovery: A zone featuring sloth and sun bears, wolverines and red pandas

Conservation Campus: A hub for scientists, educators and conservationists with an indoor viewing gallery showcasing conservation research and interactive exhibits

“As part of our comprehensive expansion strategy, Brookfield Zoo Chicago is dedicated to advancing conservation science while prioritizing animal health and wellness,” the zoo’s Adkesson said. “By ensuring that the animals in our care are thriving, we not only enhance our role in creating conservation leaders and advancing global conservation efforts, but we also support groundbreaking research and innovative approaches to saving wildlife. By always working to elevate standards for the care of zoo animals, veterinary science, and animal wellness, we ensure the highest quality of life for our animals, underscoring our commitment to their well-being and contributing to the broader mission of wildlife conservation.”

Adkesson said looking at the zoo’s conservation efforts is part of the Next Century Plan.

“It is a chance to take a good look at our conservation plan over a 10-year framework. We want to make sure it makes a meaningful, actionable connection to animals,” the zoo president said. “It gives us a chance to tell cohesive stories that challenge individuals to face the world and see what action they are taking to make a difference.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com