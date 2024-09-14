Burglars hit North, Northwest Side businesses

Chicago police are advising business owners and employees to be on alert after a string of commercial burglaries, primarily on the city’s North and Northwest sides

The break-ins range from offenders using portable electric saws to cut open safes and ATMs on the Northwest Side to vape and marijuana dispensaries being targeted.

Cutting safes

In four recent Northwest Side burglaries, the offenders used a pry bar to force open the rear door of an establishment.

After entering, the offenders targeted cash registers, safes, ATMs and the office areas of the businesses. They were observed on video using a portable electric saw to cut into the safes and ATMs. They fled the scenes in a dark four-door sedan.

The burglaries occurred:

At 11:11 p.m. Aug. 29 on the 4800 block of North Central Avenue in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood

At 3:20 a.m. Sept. 5 on the 6100 block of North Canfield Avenue in the city’s Norwood Park neighborhood

At 3:55 a.m. Sept. 9 on the 6600 block of North Oliphant Avenue in the city’s Edison Park neighborhood

Between 5:10 and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9 on the 7100 block of West Higgins Avenue in the city’s Union Ridge neighborhood

The offenders were described as two Hispanic males, wearing dark clothing, face masks and gloves.

Anyone with information regarding any of the burglaries or the offenders is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area 5 at 312-746-7394.

Vape shops, dispensaries

Marijuana dispensaries and vape shops were targeted in three recent burglaries.

In each of the incidents, offenders broke through the front windows and took property contained inside the businesses, including cash registers and mobile ATMs. All of the burglaries occurred in the early morning Thursday.

Burglaries were at:

1:07 a.m. on the 2100 block of South State Street on the city’s South Side

2:02 a.m. on the 800 block of North Larrabee Street in the city’s Goose Island neighborhood

2:08 a.m. on the 1800 block of West Webster Avenue in the city’s Bucktown neighborhood

The offenders were described as three or four Black men, 18-25 years of age, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, dark-colored pants, surgical/ski masks and gloves.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or offenders should contact the Bureau of Detectives for Area 3 at 312-744-8263 or Area 5 at 312-746-7394.

North, Northwest sides hit

In six burglaries, offenders arrived in a black sedan and then made a forced entry into the targeted businesses, primarily on the city’s North and Northwest sides.

The offenders proceeded to grab the safe and cash register, and then fled the scene.

The burglaries all occurred in the morning hours Thursday. Two of the burglaries were at the same time on the same block.

Heists were at:

1:33 a.m. on the 4300 block of West Addison Street in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood

2:36 a.m. on the 2600 block of West North Avenue in the city’s West Town neighborhood

5:15 a.m. on the 2500 block of North Clark Street in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood

5:41 a.m. on the 3800 block of North Clark in the city’s Wrigleyville neighborhood

6:18 a.m. on the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood

6:18 a.m. on the 4700 block of North Kedzie

Between two and four offenders were reported in each of the burglaries.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the offenders is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives for Area 5 at 312-746-7394.

Broken glass

In three Sept. 9 burglaries the offenders broke out a front glass door or window to gain access to the business.

Once inside the North and Northwest Side businesses, the offenders targeted cash registers, safes and the office areas. They then fled in a gray SUV. Two of the burglaries were within three minutes of each other.

Burglaries were at:

1:34 a.m. on the 3300 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in the city’s North Park neighborhood

2:22 a.m. on the 6300 block of West Irving Park Road in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood

2:25 a.m. on the 6300 block of West Irving Park

The offenders were described as four males wearing dark clothing, face masks and gloves.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the offenders is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives for Area 5 at 312-746-7394.

Tools targeted

In three Northwest Side burglaries, the offenders entered businesses and targeted tools, cash registers and safes.

The offenders also attempted to gain entry into an ATM at one of the businesses before fleeing the scene.

Burglaries were at:

4:50 a.m. Sept. 9 on the 5100 block of West Diversey Avenue in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood

4:42 a.m. Sept. 11 on the 3400 block of North Pulaski Road in the Irving Park neighborhood

5:52 a.m. Sept. 11 on the 3400 block of North Pulaski

Police said two offenders committed the burglaries.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the offenders is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives for Area 5 at 312-746-7394.

Brighton Park businesses

In two Southwest Side burglaries, offenders gained entry to the businesses by breaking the front glass window or door.

Once inside, they took money from the cash registers.

Both burglaries occurred in the early morning hours Thursday in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood.

Burglaries were at:

2:57 a.m. on the 4200 block of South Archer Avenue

3:34 a.m. on the 4300 block of South Archer

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives for Area 1 at 312-747-8384.

Chicago police offered the following tips:

Be aware of the crimes and alert nearby businesses.

Pay attention to any suspicious individuals loitering in the area and report it immediately.

Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.

Call 911 immediately after a burglary and provide a description of the offenders, including a vehicle description and license-plate information. Do not touch anything.

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit.

Keep doors and windows secured.

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks.

If video surveillance is available, save it and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Secure window air-conditioner units.

