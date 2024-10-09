Burr Ridge Village Center unveils Entertainment District

When Ramzi Hassan’s company took over the Burr Ridge Village Center, he saw a shopping center lacking flow and continuity.

“There was no rhyme or reason to the leasing,” Hassan said.

The president of Edwards Realty, which has operated the Village Center since 2019, said businesses are now better grouped to create success for the businesses and the center.

“Before, if a business was interested in 3,000 feet of space, they would say, ‘We have this space here and that space there.’ It was not intentional,” Hassan said. “Now, to that same business looking for 3,000 feet of space, we say, ‘This is where it should be.’ We want them to achieve the highest degree of success.”

Part of that focused marketing has created districts at Village Center. The north part of the mall is for health and fitness; the south part is for retail; and the middle is for a newly created Entertainment District.

Hassan said that layout was generated by an examination of the businesses in the shopping center.

“We looked at what aspects of the center were thriving, what was doing OK and what really needed work,” he noted. “We saw a lot of the restaurants were doing well.

“Village Center was built to be a shopping center, but consumer shopping has changed. With Oak Brook so close, we are not going to compete with them on retail. If we do have retail, it has to be more specialty stores.”

He said there have not been a lot of services in the center, such as are common in downtown areas. Hassan said the way Burr Ridge is laid out, the Village Center serves more as a downtown than a shopping center.

The Edwards Realty president said coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, surrounding communities closed down streets and provided tented areas for outdoor restaurant seating.

“Closing down streets was not new to people. We saw it was really successful, and it was just being done makeshift on public rights of way,” Hassan said. “We saw a great opportunity to use private property to close down streets without being hodgepodge.”

At the heart of the newly established Entertainment District lies a pedestrian-geared outdoor area surrounded by The Hampton Social, Pella Signature and the new Bar Poca Madre, as well as Kohler Waters Spa, Eddie Bauer and BullsEye Axe Lounge. The new space is designed to foster community engagement and enjoyment with features including an archway entrance, enhanced outdoor seating area, stream lights and artwork.

Hassan said the launch of the Entertainment District marks a pivotal moment for Burr Ridge,

positioning itself as a destination for residents and visitors. With a focus on providing diverse programming throughout the year, the district will cater to an array of interests, including wellness activities, family events and pet-friendly gatherings, Hassan noted.

“From its conception to its grand unveiling, our vision for the Entertainment District was to craft a space where community and connection thrive,” Hassan said. “We aimed to create more than just a destination. We wanted to offer a vibrant, engaging environment where people can gather, relax, and experience the best of Burr Ridge Village Center.

“We are proud to present a place where every visit is an opportunity for enjoyment and discovery, and we invite everyone to be a part of this exciting new chapter.”

With the additional outdoor seating, Hassan said, the center will be a site for band, acoustic musicians and other artists.

He said the Village Center is not just for Burr Ridge residents.

“Burr Ridge has 11,000 people. The Village Center cannot just service Burr Ridge,” Hassan said. “We need to bring in people from a 10-mile radius.”

It took a year to bring the Entertainment District to fruition, but Hassan said it was worth it.

“It is really helping us with leasing,” he said.

Hassan said the Village Center is slated to be at 100 percent capacity sometime next year.

