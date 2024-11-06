Casten keeps 6th Congressional seat

U.S. Congressman Sean Casten retained his seat in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District.

The Downers Grove incumbent thanked voters and supporters for their backing as he claimed victory Tuesday night.

“First and foremost, thank you. Thank you to everyone who participated in the American experiment and voted in this election,” Casten said. “Thank you to the volunteers who knocked on doors, made phone calls, and helped get out the vote. And, thank you to (my wife) Kara and (daughter) Audrey for their sacrifices.

“I was driven to run for office in 2018 on the idea that there is an awful lot more that unites us than divides us. We share a fundamental set of values. We believe in a woman’s right to control her own body. We fight for the principles of humanity, science, and democracy. We understand our legacy is defined by the world we leave behind for our children.”

With 98 percent of Cook County precincts and 211 of 212 DuPage County precincts reporting, Casten had a lead of more than 23,000 votes over Republican challenger Niki Conforti with nearly 312,000 votes cast.

Casten had a 57 percent to 44 percent lead in DuPage, and a much closer 50.4 percent to 49.6 lead in Cook County.

“No matter who you voted for in this election, who your neighbors or loved ones voted for, do not lose sight of the fact that we are one people – the American people – bound by these shared values,” the congressman said Tuesday night. “Tonight, I feel hopeful about our future. It’s the people of the 6th District who fuel that hope, reminding me every day of our shared beliefs and demonstrating their remarkable decency.

“Serving the 6th District in Congress is the honor of a lifetime. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to continue this important work. Thank you to everyone who has placed their trust in me.”

