Ceremony, vigil to honor slain Oak Park officer

As flowers continue to be left at a makeshift memorial just outside the Oak Park Library on Lake Street, across the street from where Oak Park police Detective Allan Reddins was fatally shot Nov. 29, plans for more formal ways to honor the fallen officer are taking shape.

The suspect in Reddins’ death, Thomas Jerrell, 37, of Chicago, is recovering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He has been charged with murder and attempted murder, as well as other felonies, and is scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday at the Maybrook Courthouse in Maywood for a bond hearing.

With numerous Oak Park police officers in attendance at the Oak Park Village Board meeting Tuesday night, Village President Vicki Scaman paused before the roll call to honor Reddins for his courage, dedication and selfless service to the village.

“Our hearts ache,” said Scaman.

The people of Oak Park, she said, “mourn together with Detective Reddins’ son, his mother, his many family and friends, and we grieve with his brothers and sisters in law enforcement, here in Oak Park, and around the world.’

“Detective Reddins’ dedication to protecting our community, his courage, and his unwavering commitment to justice will forever be remembered.

“Together we vow that his sacrifice will not be forgotten. And his legacy will continue to inspire us all as we work together to build a safer, stronger Oak Park.”

Scaman said Reddins’ life “was a true testament to the untold sacrifices that our officers and other first responders make every single day, all to ensure our comfort and our security.”

“That should never be forgotten” she said.

“We will continue to extend our sympathy and our deepest gratitude to all police officers who risk their lives as Detective Reddins did to keep our community safe,” she added.

After a 45-second moment of silence, Scaman informed attendees that the Police Department and Village Manager’s Office were finalizing plans to honor Reddins that include a Community Remembrance. That event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday in the courtyard at Oak Park Village Hall, 123 Madison St.

Scaman said information about those and other plans would be posted on the village website www.oak-park.us/reddins as soon as finalized. All plans, she said, would be “communicated broadly as well.”

Other efforts to honor the fallen officer and stand against gun violence are scheduled to take place. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 545 S. East Ave., Oak Park

The vigil is sponsored by several local groups, including Moms Demand Action Oak Park-Austin Area, Community of Congregations, Catholic Parishes of Oak Park, Waging Peace of First United Church of Oak Park, Gun Violence Prevention Team of Unity Temple UU Congregation, Mothers OnA Mission28, Gun Responsibility Advocates and Congregations Networking for Social Justice.

People can register for the vigil at https://act.everytown.org/ event/moms-demand-action- event/66789/signup/?

In a post on their website publicizing the vigil, Moms Demand Action stated: “As we approach the anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy, we recognize that the victims, survivors and the families impacted by gun violence are often forgotten. Join us for our collective effort to continue to shine a light on the devastating epidemic of gun violence in our nation until these gun deaths and injuries are reduced.”

An ad in the St. Catherine of Siena-St. Lucy/St. Giles Parish bulletin called the event “A time for remembrance of all those impacted by gun violence.”

Almost a year ago, a candlelight vigil was held outside First United Church of Oak Park, also in the hopes of ending gun violence and its devastating consequences.

However, gun violence continues. Eight days before Reddins’ murder, 34-year-old Scott Robinson of Chicago died after being shot while driving near Roosevelt Road and Ridgeland Avenue on Oak Park’s southern border. Police recovered at least 11 shell casings from the scene.

Four days before that shooting, a man approached two men on the 600 block of South Boulevard, pointed a black hand gun and said, “Give me everything or I’ll shoot you.”