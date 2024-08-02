Chappell Roan, BigXthaPlug lasso fans at Lolla

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjfSK5Dq25A&t=10s

Pink cowboy hats dotted the packed south field in Grant Park on opening day at Lollapalooza.

The pink hats, some of them fur trimmed, were donned by fans of Chappell Roan, the 5 p.m. headliner Thursday at the T-Mobile stage.

Fifty photographers waited an hour to make sure they had a turn in the photo pit to capture images of Chappell Roan, the runaway hit of the four-day Lollapalooza 2024.

Many fans waiting in line for the gates to open at 11 a.m. Thursday on Michigan Avenue said they were there mostly to see the breakout pop star who has gained momentum since releasing her hit song “Pink Pony Club.”

Pink cowboy hats and boots of all colors were part of the wardrobes, along with short skirts, short shorts, body glitter, butterfly hair clips, and sheer clothing.

“It’s fun, it’s music you can dance to,” said Chappell Roan fan Ella Haas of Oak Park who first heard Roan’s music at a karaoke club.

“It was the ‘Pink Pony Club,’ it was like the perfect song. It was energetic, it was upbeat,” Haas recalled.

“Sometimes you want music that’s just happy, kind of snarky and energetic; and this is what people come out to concerts to see. It’s music they can dance to and connect with people over,” Haas added.

Jake Welch of the Lakeview East neighborhood of Chicago waited all day at the audience barrier right in front of the T-Mobile stage to be in the best spot with pals to see Chappell Roan.

“I think it’s amazing,” Welch said of the experience. “It’s my first-ever Lolla festival. I’m just having a good time with everyone around here.

“The fans are amazing,”

Welch participated in this year’s Lollapalooza opening day fashion trend which was, of course, the pink cowboy hat. Welch wore one with bling and pink heart glasses.

“With Chappell being on the stage today, there are a lot of pink cowboy hats and cowboy hats in general,” Welch confirmed, “but I think each day is going to have its own theme, for sure.”

The weather on opening day was humid and seemed hotter than the 81 degrees reported on the cell phone weather apps. Rain came later in the evening.

Lollapalooza runs through Sunday.

Visit https://www.lollapalooza.com/schedule for information.