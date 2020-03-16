Chest physicians, respiratory care doctors join operations

The American College of Chest Physicians and the National Association for Medical Direction of Respiratory Care will join efforts by integrating NAMDRC activities and operations into CHEST.

Pending a vote and approval from NAMDRC membership, the move is aimed at strengthening their combined efforts and further expanding CHEST’s involvement in patient advocacy and policy.

For decades, CHEST, based in Glenview, and NAMDRC, based in Virginia, have shared an overlapping membership and long-standing, collaborative history of empowering patients through the advancement of public policy and clinical education. After months of discussion, leadership members from both CHEST and NAMDRC have mutually determined to integrate their efforts on a united front.

“It’s CHEST’s responsibility to actively progress and strengthen our advocacy efforts. This acquisition will amplify our voice in Washington D.C.,” said Dr. Stephanie Levine, CHEST president and chair of the CHEST Board of Regents. “Public policy and regulatory decisions directly impact our patients. For both CHEST and NAMDRC members, our patients are always our highest priority.”

To drive the efforts, CHEST’s new joint Health Policy and Advocacy Committee, comprising an equal selection of CHEST and NAMDRC leadership, will work directly with policymakers and target legislative and regulatory issues impacting pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine.

“The Health Policy and Advocacy Committee will be a great jumpstart to our integrated efforts,” said Dr. James Lamberti, president of the NAMDRC Board of Directors. “NAMDRC has been a relentless advocate for pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine for over 40 years. As a unified organization, it’s evident that our combined efforts will bring our already successful advocacy efforts to the next level.”

In accordance with the laws of Virginia, where NAMDRC’s executive office is located, dissolution of a nonprofit organization requires a vote of approval by membership within a 25-day waiting period. On March 11, members of both organizations were notified of the integration and NAMDRC members will next receive a ballot by email. Final approval will be confirmed in April.

