Chicago Auto Show back at full speed

The Chicago Auto Show eyes a return to full strength this month after two years of pandemic cutbacks.

The midwinter McCormick Place fixture began a 10-day run on Feb. 11 with two full exhibition halls showcasing the latest and greatest from brands based in America and from around the world.

Now officials hope automobile aficionados, potential buyers and the simply curious trek back to what’s described as the nation’s largest auto show.

“We certainly endured a turbulent couple of years, but even so, we never missed a beat and continued to offer an auto show each year to our fans,” said Kevin Keefe, Chicago Auto Show chairman in a statement. “We are optimistic for this February given the traction of returning automotive brands and the expansion back into two exhibit halls.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the 2021 February show, replaced by a five-day summer exhibition. In 2022 the Auto Show returned to its traditional February date, but exhibits were limited to just one hall.

Last week’s 2023 show preview had more of pre-pandemic feel, with product introductions, test tracks in full operation and a black-tie charitable event held before doors opened to the public. Moreover, there were no health restrictions and only a handful of visitors wore masks.

Tickets are on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. Adult ticket prices are $15; seniors ages 62 and older are $10; children ages 4-12 are $10; kids 3 and younger are free.