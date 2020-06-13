Chicago creates virtual COVID-19 memorial

The city of Chicago has created a virtual memorial to remember and honor the thousands of Chicagoans who have died from COVID-19.

The memorial will accept submitted stories and photos of residents that will be available for all to see.

“In light of the current situation, the way we mourn and celebrate one’s life needs to be reimagined,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “The virtual memorial is just one way to help Chicagoans cope with the sudden loss of their loved one to COVID-19, but also to celebrate their lives and memories.”

Residents are encouraged to share stories about their family, friends and neighbors through an online form that can be accessed at www.chicago.gov/covid19.