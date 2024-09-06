Chicago man charged in 2022 carjacking, robbery

A Chicago man was being held in Cook County Jail in connection with a 2022 carjacking and armed robbery on the city’s South Side.

Ramone Bradley, 26, a resident of the 800 block of East 90th Place, is charged with robbery armed with a firearm and aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking.

He was ordered held in custody during a Wednesday detention hearing. He is scheduled to appear again in court Tuesday.

Members of Chicago Police Department’s Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested Bradley shortly after 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of East 91st Street.

He was identified as one of the offenders who, on Nov. 3, 2022, took a 43-year-old man’s vehicle and personal property at gunpoint in the 5th Police District.

Bradley was placed into custody and charged.