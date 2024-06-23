Three charged in unsolved murders

Three men have been charged in connection with two Chicago murders that went unsolved for months.

In one case, a 40-year-old Chicago has been charged in connection with an April murder on the city’s Northwest Side.

Javier LeBron, 40, a resident of the 2700 block of North Sawyer Avenue, was charged with one count of murder in the first degree and one count of aggravated unlawful use of weapon for allegedly having a loaded gun and no Firearms Owners Identification Card.

LeBron was scheduled for a detention hearing Saturday, June 22 in Chicago. Results of that hearing were unavailable as of press time.

Members of the Area 5 Homicide Support Team arrested LeBron shortly before 3:45 p.m. Thursday, June 20 on the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. He was identified as the offender who, on April 13, shot and killed a 29-year-old man on the 2600 block of North Sawyer in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood, according to police.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.

November murder

In the other case, two Chicago men were charged in connection with the November murder of a 16-

year-old on the city’s West Side.

Taylon Lane, 19, a resident of the 700 block of North Waller Avenue, and Jaylyn Griffith, 20, a resident of the 5000 block of West Maypole Avenue, were each charged with one count of murder in the first degree and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.

The two Chicago men were scheduled for a detention hearing on Sunday, June 23 in Chicago.

Members of the Area 4 Homicide Investigation Support Team arrested both suspects Thursday, June 20. They arrested Lane on the 700 block of North Waller Avenue and Griffith on the 5000 block of West Maypole.

They were identified as the offenders who participated in the Nov. 10 fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy on the 5000 block of West Madison Street in the city’s Austin neighborhood, according to police.

They were placed in custody and charged.