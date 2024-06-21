Chicago man charged in fatal South Side fire

A Chicago man is being held in Cook County Jail after being charged with two counts of murder in connection with a fatal South Side fire.

Cordale Nichols, 37, a resident of the 9000 block of South University Avenue, was arrested less than 45 minutes after a 54-year-old woman was killed and a 12-year-old girl was injured in the fire. The blaze occurred shortly after 2:15 a.m. Saturday, June 15 in an apartment at 3133 S. Green St. in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Charnette Walker, a resident of the apartment.

Paramedics transported the 12-year-old girl to Stroger Hospital. She was listed in fair condition.

Along with murder, Nichols was also charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson causing bodily harm. He was also cited for not complying with the annual gun offender registration.

He was ordered to remain in custody following his Monday, June 17 detention hearing.

Nichols was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. June 15 on the 2900

block of South Halsted St. He was identified as the offender who less than 45 minutes earlier threw an incendiary device into Walker’s apartment, according to police

Responding officers located the suspect at which time he was taken into custody and charged.