Chicago man charged in South Side murder

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a murder on the city’s South Side.

Marcus Womack Jr., 33, a resident of the 6500 block of South Evans Avenue, has been charged with first-degree murder in a Sunday killing in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Womack is scheduled for a detention hearing today in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

The Chicago man was arrested shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 6500 block of South Evans.

Police said he was identified as the offender who, shortly after 3:45 a.m. Sunday, shot and killed a 41-year-old man on the 7400 block of South State Street.

The Cook County Medical Examiners Office identified the victim as Ulysses Green, a resident of the 700 block of West 54th Street in Chicago.

Police said Womack shot the victim during a verbal altercation. Womack fled the scene in a black vehicle, according to police.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was initially listed in fair condition. He later died at the hospital.

Area 1 detectives investigated the case.