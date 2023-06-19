Chicago man charged with attempted murder

A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of a man Friday night, June 16.

Vidal Herazo of the 3000 block of West 41st Place, is to appear today (Sunday, June 18) in Cook County Central Bond Court in Chicago.

Herazo was arrested by members off the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Counter-Terrorism at 11:30 p.m. Friday on the first block of East Roosevelt Road. He was identified as the offender who, minutes earlier, stabbed and seriously injured a 28-year-old man in that same area of Chicago First Police District, according to officers.

He was placed into custody and charged.