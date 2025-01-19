Chicago man charged with home-repair fraud

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with defrauding an elderly man on the city’s Northwest Side.

Kenny Miller, 37, a resident of the 3400 block of North Greeview Avenue, was charged with felony counts of aggravated home fraud of more than $500 to a person over 60 years of age and criminal damage to government property of less than $500. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of driving with no license and issued citations for no valid registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, seat-belt violation and failure to display a city vehicle sticker.

Miller is scheduled for a detention hearing Sunday at Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Miller was arrested Friday on the 5200 block of West Montrose Avenue.

Police said he was identified as the offender who, on Jan. 9, committed home-repair fraud on a 71-year-old man on the 6200 block of West Eddy Street in the Dunning neighborhood.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.