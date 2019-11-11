Chicago man sentenced in suburban armed robberies

One Chicago man has been sentenced for robbing suburban stores at gunpoint, while another Chicago man has been convicted of robbing an ATM technician.

Reginald Taylor, 53, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison for three armed robberies and one attempted armed robbery in fall 2012.

Taylor terrorized store employees by brandishing a handgun and threatening to shoot them if they did not comply with his demands. In one of the heists, Taylor physically restrained store employees with their shoelaces. The robberies netted him more than $54,000 and hundreds of cell phones.

Taylor was arrested in Oak Lawn on Nov. 7, 2012, after attempting to rob a RadioShack. He has remained in federal custody since then.

Taylor pleaded guilty earlier this year to robbery and firearm charges. U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo imposed the sentence in federal court in Chicago.

“Our office will continue to be vigilant in investigating and prosecuting armed robbers,” said John Lausch, Jr., U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. “We will advocate for substantial prison sentences — like the 15-year sentence imposed in this case — in order to keep our communities safe.”

The Chicago Field Office of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives handled the investigation. The Elgin, Frankfort, Palos Heights and Oak Lawn police departments provided assistance.

Taylor admitted in a plea agreement that he committed three armed robberies:

Sept. 20, 2012: T-Mobile store on the 200 block of South Randall Road, Elgin.

Nov. 1, 2012: RadioShack store, 21100 block of South LaGrange Road, Frankfort.

Nov. 7, 2012: RadioShack store, 11900 block of South Harlem Avenue, Palos Heights.

Taylor also admitted in the plea agreement that he committed an attempted robbery:

Nov. 7, 2012: RadioShack store, 4800 block of West 95th Street, Oak Lawn.

Also, on Nov. 6, a federal jury convicted a Chicago man of robbing an automated teller machine technician at gunpoint in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

On July 27, 2018, Ivan Parker pointed a handgun to the technician’s head in the vestibule of a Chase Bank branch on the 3800 block of West 26th Street. The robbery occurred shortly before 7 a.m. as the technician was loading an ATM with cash. The technician tried to push away the gun and a struggle ensued. Parker used pepper spray on the technician before grabbing a bag containing $106,335 and running from the scene. Parker was arrested the following month and has remained in custody since then.

Evidence at trial revealed that proceeds from the robbery were used to purchase a Buick sedan, jewelry, furniture, a television, and a PlayStation console.

The jury in federal court in Chicago on Nov. 6 convicted Parker of the single robbery count against him. The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis set sentencing for May 27.