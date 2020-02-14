Chicago police plan DUI patrol this weekend

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting a DUI Saturation Patrol in the Near North District.

The 18th Police District Saturation Patrol will take place from 7 p.m. Feb. 14 to 3 a.m. Feb. 15.

Police said the purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving officers that continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to speed the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup for bonding. The mobile unit also allows for individual recognizance bonds to be issued at the site of the DUI Saturation Patrol.

The DUI Saturation Patrol conducted in the Harrison (11th) District on Feb. 7-8 resulted in the following arrests and citations: