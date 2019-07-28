Chicago police seek carjacking suspects

Chicago police are looking for two males who hijacked a woman’s vehicle in the city’s Near North area.

The robbery occurred the morning of July 24 on the 400 block of West Division Street in the city’s 18th Police District.

The victim was loading groceries into her vehicle when she was approached by two offenders one of whom showed a handgun. The offender with the gun demanded the victim’s car keys. She complied with his demand, and the offenders entered the vehicle. However, they fled the scene of foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Police said the offenders were two males, one shirtless and wearing dark pants; the other wearing a blue T-shirt and dark pants.

Chicago police offered the following tips to avoid being carjacked and how to react, if a carjacking victim:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

If confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, tattoos, acne, limp, etc.)

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people, including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information about the incident or the offenders should call the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area Central at 312-747-8380.