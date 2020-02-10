Chicago police targeting string of robberies, carjackings

Chicago police have issued warnings after a string of armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s Near West Side and robberies in the Deering neighborhood.

In the late night/early morning incidents on the Near West Side (12th Police District), offenders approached the victims, displayed a handgun and demanded the victims’ cell phones or vehicles.

The incidents occurred at:

3 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 2700 block of West Fulton

10:40 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 800 block of North Sacramento

5:50 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 2700 block of West Fulton

11:15 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 800 block of North Campbell

The offenders are two black men, 30-35 year of age and 5 feet, 10 inches to 6-0.

In the Deering (9th District) robberies, offenders approached the victims and demanded or took property by force.

The robberies occurred at:

4:57 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 200 block of West 47 th Street

Street 8 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 4100 block of South Peoria Street.

The offenders are two black men about 30 years old. One was wearing a blue Cubs hat in the robberies.

Police offered the following tips to avoid being the victim of a robbery or burglary and how to react, if robbed:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Ensure all doors are locked prior to leaving.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

If confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide the information to police.

Have friends and family periodically check on your residence, if gone for an extended period.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Dial 911 immediately and remain on the scene, when possible.

If video surveillance equipment is present, save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies or carjackings should contact the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area Central at 312-747-8380 or 312-747-8382.