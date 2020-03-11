Chicago, suburbs canceling St. Patrick’s Day weekend events

Three St. Patrick’s Day parades planned for this weekend in Chicago will not go on as scheduled as the outbreak of the coronavirus shows more cases reported.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said Wednesday, March 11, Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade that was planned for Saturday, as well as the South Side Irish Parade and Northwest Irish Parade, both originally slated for Sunday, will be rescheduled.

The traditional dyeing green of the Chicago River will also be postponed.

St. Charles in far west suburban Kane County also announced it was cancelling its parade that was scheduled for Saturday.

Following the news of the Chicago St. Patrick’s parade and the South Side St. Patrick’s parade cancellation, the St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade committee deemed it necessary to cancel its parade that was planned for Saturday.

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said it was a difficult decision.

“We wanted to preserve this community event to continue the St. Patrick’s Parade tradition,” Sawicki stated in a news release. “We are heartbroken, but want to make sure we do our due diligence in keeping everyone safe.”

As of Wednesday morning, 19 cases were reported in Illinois, and two new cases were verified in suburban counties, Kane and McHenry.