Chicago teacher strike update: Union’s House of Delegates to meet tonight

The Chicago Teachers Union has called its House of Delegates to convene at 6 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) to discuss the latest offer submitted by the Chicago Public Schools. No contract deal is in place.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public School Chief Executive Officer Janice Jackson addressed the media Tuesday after 5 p.m. following three hours of talks with the CTU reps.

While no deal has been reached, the union did call its delegates to discuss the new information and to decide if schools could reopen tomorrow (Wednesday) while contract negotiations continue.

Lightfoot called the CPS’s latest offer “historic” during her press conference, while the union said the teachers and CPS remain far apart on key issues, according to reports. You can review the CPS contract offer.

The CTU and CPS spent more than 16 hours at the bargaining table, starting Monday and stretching until early morning hours Tuesday, according to reports.

The teachers have been out and schools have been shut down for nine days as of Tuesday night. (Oct. 29).

