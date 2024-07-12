Chicago woman charged with reckless homicide in wrong-way crash

A Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a fatal wrong-way crash on the Kennedy Expressway.

Jakyla Hester, 21, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death, a Class 2 felony; reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony; and aggravated driving under the influence with no valid driver’s license, a Class 4 felony.

Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison. Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to 10 years in prison. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison. Each of the felonies carries a fine of up to $25,000.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, Illinois State Police responded to a crash involving a wrong-way driver on the northbound Kennedy Expressway near Cumberland Avenue. Police said Hester was driving a Volkswagen sedan southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 90 when she struck a Honda sedan. The driver of the Honda, Quinn Fraboni, 27, of Vernon Hills, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Hester was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

On Thursday, July 11, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges against Hester, and she was transported to Cook County in Jail in Maywood pending a detention hearing. Results of that detention hearing were unavailable as of press time.