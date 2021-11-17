Chriskindlmarket and more holiday fun coming to Gallagher Way

Winterland is back at Gallagher Way, starting Nov. 19 and running through Feb. 20. This year includes the return of the famous Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville, ice skating on an 8,000-square-foot ice rink, curling and skating lessons, Santa’s Workshop, wreath-making classes, holiday movie screenings, special programming at Hotel Zachary and much more.

Gallagher Way will open its concession stands for the winter season offering festive alcoholic beverages like Glühwein, Spiked Ciders and Seasonal Craft Beers, all available for purchase throughout the various on-site events.

Ready to get in the holiday spirit? Keep reading to find out more about what we have planned this season and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest announcements. Tickets for all activities, unless otherwise noted, are on sale now and will be accessible via the Gallagher Way website.

Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville

One of Chicago’s favorite holiday traditions, The Christkindlmarket, returns to Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way. It will open Nov. 19, and welcome visitors through Dec. 31. This year, the market celebrates its 25th anniversary and will be unveiling a commemorative mug for the celebration!

Stop by and enjoy traditional festive shopping, international delicacies, hot spiced wine (Glühwein), fine beers, hand-crafted ornaments and family fun. The market is always free admission. Visit https://www.christkindlmarket.com/wrigleyville/ for more information including the hours and days of operation.

The Rink at Gallagher Way

The Rink at Gallagher Way is back this year. Skaters of all skill levels are invited to skate on their own, participate in skating lessons, learn to curl and ride ice bumper cars, a new attraction this year launching in January 2022.

Admission is free for skaters 12 years and younger; $6 for skaters 13 years and older. Guests may bring their own skates or rent skates on-site for $12. Skate aids are available for $10 per hour. Bags can be checked for $2.

The Rink will be open Nov. 19 through Feb. 20. https://www.gallagherway.com/additional-information/winterland-at-gallagher-way to learn more.

Santa’s Workshop

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 26-Dec. 19, guests can take photos with Santa in his workshop located at the base of the Cubs office building, adjacent to The Cubs Store at Gallagher Way. Santa’s Workshop is open to all family members, including pets (on Sundays). Professional photos will be available for purchase.

Wreath-making workshops

Make your very own, one-of-kind holiday décor. Nonprofit, Get Growing Foundation, will host wreath-making workshops for all to enjoy. The instructor-led workshops are on Dec. 4 and 5, with classes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. The fee is $65, with proceeds benefiting the Get Growing Foundation. Learn more at https://getgrowingfoundation.networkforgood.com/events/33139-diy-holiday-wreath-workshop-2021

Breakfast with Santa

Cozy up and get into the holiday spirit this winter season with the return of Hotel Zachary’s favorite holiday traditions — Breakfast with Santa and Teddy Bear Tea. Breakfast with Santa will include upscale options for both children and adults to enjoy, while Jolly Old St. Nick relaxes near the fireplace, on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Nov. 27 through Dec. 18. While Teddy Bear Tea allows you, your littles and their favorite stuffed friend to enjoy a festive tea service on Sunday afternoons beginning Nov. 28 through Dec. 19. Tickets for both activities will go on sale Nov. 1 via Resy.com. Follow @HotelZachary on Facebook and Instagram so you don’t miss an update!