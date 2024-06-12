Chronicle Media picks up six first-place IPA awards

Chronicle Media brought home six first-place awards from the Illinois Press Association’s annual convention, which was held Thursday, June 6 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington.

Kevin Beese earned four first-place plaques, while Jack McCarthy and Karie Angell Luc scored one first-place honor each.

Beese earned a first place in the Distinguished Coverage of Diversity category, Nondaily Division for his series of stories that appeared in the Cook County Chronicle. Stories were on a flower shop on Chicago’s South Side; Illinois’ 2023 Teacher of the Year, who is Latina; street Masses in a Hispanic neighborhood in Chicago; a Cook County Circuit Court rehabilitation program; and a Peace Mass on the South Side of Chicago.

Judges said, “Each story does a wonderful job of magnifying the stories of underrepresented individuals, making sure to focus on all facets of the story, whether that be a triumph, a struggle or both. The writing is clear and gripping, and the accompanying artwork is eye-catching to go along with that.”

His winning entry in the Business/Economic Reporting category, Division A, was on the Peoria Riverfront Museum’s exhibit on the first Black woman millionaire Annie Malone, which appeared in the Peoria County Chronicle, was judged to be “clean and well-written.”

Of Beese’s win in the Localized National Story, Division A, “Efforts to ban books gets pushback”, which appeared in the DuPage County Chronicle, judges said the story was “Succinct, clear and intently focused on a critical topic.”

Beese’s other win came in the News Reporting — Series category, Division C, about drug-induced homicides, which appeared in the Cook County Chronicle.

“This series easily stood out above all the rest for its excellent storytelling,” said the judge. “This wasn’t a dry retelling of facts. It was richly detailed, impactful and inspires readers to seek justice.”

McCarthy’s win came in the Single Page Design category, Division A, for “A Warhol summer at College of DuPage”, which appeared in the DuPage County Chronicle.

“Super clean and modern layout, great typography and design,” said the judges

Luc earned her win in the Photo Series category, Division B, for her photo layout about the one-year anniversary of the Highland Park July 4 shootings.

“Nice mix of grief and recovery in light of a tragedy,” the judges wrote. “Also appreciate the diversity that is shown. Well done.”

Second-place honors were earned by Jack McCarthy in the Single Page Design category, Division A, in the Winnebago Chronicle; Kevin Beese in the News Reporting Series category, Division A, for his series “Securing reliable water and daunting price tag” that appeared in the Kendall Chronicle; and Lynne Conner in the Business/Economic Reporting category, Division A, for her story “Embracing past, future”, which appeared in the Winnebago Chronicle.

McCarthy also picked up two third-place awards — in the Single Page Design category, Division A, for the DuPage County Chronicle and in the News Reporting — Series category, Division A, for his stories on an Oswego cricket stadium, which appeared in the Kendall Chronicle.

He also placed fourth in the Single Page Design category, Division C, for his layout of the Rock ’n’ Roll Museum, which appeared in the Cook County Chronicle.

Beese took third in the Localized National Story category, Division A, for his story on the United Auto Workers’ contract, which appeared in the Winnebago Chronicle. He also placed fourth in the Sports Feature category, Nondaily Division, for his story on bobbleheads, which appeared in the Cook County Chronicle.

Tim Alexander earned a fourth place in the News Reporting — Single Story category, Division A, for the Peoria Chronicle.

Nearly 100 daily and nondaily newspapers competed in 39 editorial categories.

The Minnesota Press Association judged the nearly 1,700 editorial entries for work done in 2023.

The Illinois Press Association also named a statewide Editor of the Year and Reporter of the Year for a fifth consecutive convention. The Editor of the Year is the late Ron DeBrock of The Telegraph in Alton. The Reporter of the Year is Teri Maddox of the Belleville News-Democrat.