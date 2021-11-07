Cook County Forest Preserve programs

Cook County Forest Preserve programsNovember 7, 2021
All visitors over 2 years of age must wear a mask indoors at all times. Unvaccinated visitors should also wear a mask outdoors when physical distancing (six feet from other people) is not possible.
Still Here, Hiding in Plain Sight
Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center
9800 Willow Springs Road
Willow Springs
Thursday, Nov. 11
10 a.m.
Along the Black Oak Trail, we will highlight areas that have been invaded by invasive plant species, as well as some of the places that have started to heal. 708-839-6897, littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov
Nature Story Trail: “Giving Thanks”
Trailside Museum of Natural History
738 Thatcher Ave.
River Forest
Friday, Nov. 12 – Sun, Nov. 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Follow a short trail near the Museum and read a posted story along the way. Afterwards, pick up an activity kit in our lobby so you can start your own adventure with crafts and activities. 708-366-6530, trailside.museum@cookcountyil.gov
Stars, Stories & S’mores
Dan Ryan Woods Pavilion
South Western Avenue and
West 87th Street
Chicago
Friday, Nov. 12
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Enjoy a cozy fire, s’mores, songs, astronomy, night hikes, bat sonar activity, and more. All ages. 708-305-2168, Experience.Nature@cookcountyil.gov
Cooking 101
Camp Dan Beard
200 Portwine Road
Northbrook
Friday, Nov. 12
5:30 p.m.
Join us around the campfire and learn how to cook some delicious meals for your next camping trip. Recipes will pay tribute to Native American Heritage Month. Ages 12 & up.
708-386-4042, experience.camping@cookcountyil.gov
Thanksgiving Drive and
Drop Food Drive
Trailside Museum of Natural History
738 Thatcher Ave.
River Forest
Sat., Nov. 13
9 a.m. to noon
Help your neighbors in a safe way! In partnership with Proviso Partners for Health and the Maywood Park District, we are collecting healthy, non-perishable food to benefit local residents. Stop by Trailside Museum’s parking lot to drop off your donation. 708-366-6530
trailside.museum@cookcountyil.gov
Ecological Restoration
Volunteer Day
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center
12545 W. 111th St.
Lemont
Sat., Nov. 13
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Enjoy the fresh air and put your muscles to work as you help restore habitat. Bring your own gloves; tools are provided. Registration required. Call Sagawau at 630-257-2045.
Nature Play Date: Earth Art
Sand Ridge Nature Center
15891 Paxton Ave.
South Holland
Sat., Nov. 13
10 a.m. to noon
Let nature spark your creativity by creating art using natural materials for future visitors to enjoy. Call Sand Ridge at 708-868-0606 or email at sandridge.naturecenter@cookcountyil.gov.
Map & Compass Walk
Crabtree Nature Center
3 Stover Road
Barrington Hills
Sun., Nov. 14
1 p.m.
In the age of GPS, using a map and compass for navigation may not seem necessary, but when batteries and signals fail, knowing how to read a map can save your life. Join us to learn how to use these survival tools and practice on a 1.5-mile hike.