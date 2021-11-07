Cook County Forest Preserve programs

November 7, 2021

Trailside Museum of Natural History in River Forest. (Photo courtesy of Cook Co. Forest Preserve District)

All visitors over 2 years of age must wear a mask indoors at all times. Unvaccinated visitors should also wear a mask outdoors when physical distancing (six feet from other people) is not possible.

 

Still Here, Hiding in Plain Sight

Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center

9800 Willow Springs Road

Willow Springs

Thursday, Nov. 11

10 a.m.

Along the Black Oak Trail, we will highlight areas that have been invaded by invasive plant species, as well as some of the places that have started to heal. 708-839-6897, littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov

 

Nature Story Trail: “Giving Thanks”

Trailside Museum of Natural History

738 Thatcher Ave.

River Forest
Friday, Nov. 12 – Sun, Nov. 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Follow a short trail near the Museum and read a posted story along the way.  Afterwards, pick up an activity kit in our lobby so you can start your own adventure with crafts and activities. 708-366-6530, trailside.museum@cookcountyil.gov

 

Stars, Stories & S’mores

Dan Ryan Woods Pavilion

South Western Avenue and

West 87th Street

Chicago

Friday, Nov. 12

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a cozy fire, s’mores, songs, astronomy, night hikes, bat sonar activity, and more. All ages. 708-305-2168, Experience.Nature@cookcountyil.gov

 

Cooking 101

Camp Dan Beard

200 Portwine Road

Northbrook

Friday, Nov. 12

5:30 p.m.

Join us around the campfire and learn how to cook some delicious meals for your next camping trip. Recipes will pay tribute to Native American Heritage Month. Ages 12 & up.

708-386-4042, experience.camping@cookcountyil.gov

 

Thanksgiving Drive and

Drop Food Drive

Trailside Museum of Natural History

738 Thatcher Ave.

River Forest

Sat., Nov. 13

9 a.m. to noon

Help your neighbors in a safe way! In partnership with Proviso Partners for Health and the Maywood Park District, we are collecting healthy, non-perishable food to benefit local residents. Stop by Trailside Museum’s parking lot to drop off your donation. 708-366-6530

trailside.museum@cookcountyil.gov

 

Ecological Restoration

Volunteer Day

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center

12545 W. 111th St.

Lemont

Sat., Nov. 13

9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Enjoy the fresh air and put your muscles to work as you help restore habitat. Bring your own gloves; tools are provided. Registration required. Call Sagawau at 630-257-2045.

 

Nature Play Date: Earth Art

Sand Ridge Nature Center

15891 Paxton Ave.

South Holland

Sat., Nov. 13

10 a.m. to noon

Let nature spark your creativity by creating art using natural materials for future visitors to enjoy. Call Sand Ridge at 708-868-0606 or email at sandridge.naturecenter@cookcountyil.gov.

 

Map & Compass Walk

Crabtree Nature Center

3 Stover Road

Barrington Hills

Sun., Nov. 14

1 p.m.

In the age of GPS, using a map and compass for navigation may not seem necessary, but when batteries and signals fail, knowing how to read a map can save your life. Join us to learn how to use these survival tools and practice on a 1.5-mile hike.

 

