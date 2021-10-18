Cook County forest preserves programs celebrate fall

Cook County forest preserves programs celebrate fallOctober 18, 2021
All visitors over 2 years of age must wear a mask indoors at all times. Unvaccinated visitors should also wear a mask outdoors when physical distancing (six feet from other people) is not possible.
Trailside Museum of Natural History
738 Thatcher Ave.
River Forest
Thursday, Oct. 21
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Join the Illinois Extension Master Naturalists for simple outdoor fun, including kid’s make-and-take crafts, games, and fall gardening guidance and free native plant seeds. For adults and families, no registration.
Fall Migration Bird Walk
Penny Road Pond
Barrington Hills
Friday, Oct 22
8:30 a.m.
Join Citizens for Conservation and track fall migration. Register with Susan Baert at 847-854-2175 or susan.baert@citizensforconservation.org.
Spider Night Hike
Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center
Willow Springs
Friday, Oct. 22
6:30 p.m.
Come out at night and walk the trails with us as we look for eight-legged creatures on the trail. We will discuss spider silk, eggs and introduce you to our resident arachnid. Registration required. Call Little Red Schoolhouse at 708-839-6897.
Fall Color
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center
Lemont
Saturday, Oct. 23
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Walk to investigate how shorter days and cooler nights affect a tree’s energy production, and how weather influences leaf color.
Registration required. Call Sagawau at 630-257-2045.
Story Trail: “Its Fall”
Trailside Museum of Natural History
River Forest
Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Take a walk on a short trail near Trailside Museum and read a posted story along the way. Afterwards, get an activity bag at the Museum so you can start your own adventure with crafts and activities.
Pumpkin Palooza
Caldwell Woods
- Devon Avenue and N. Nagle Avenue
Chicago
Saturday, Oct. 23, 3 to 5 p.m.
Family-friendly activities including pumpkin painting, gourd ring toss, leaf rubbings, a fall-themed obstacle course, and more. Limited supplies. Free. All ages.
Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt
Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center
Willow Springs
Sunday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Find all the hidden pumpkins on our Farm Pond Trail during this fun scavenger hunt. Costumes encouraged but not required.
Creatures of the Night
River Trail Nature Center
Northbrook
Sunday, Oct. 24, 1:30 p.m.
Experience some creepy, spooky and nocturnal animals of the Forest Preserves.