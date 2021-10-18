Cook County forest preserves programs celebrate fall

All visitors over 2 years of age must wear a mask indoors at all times. Unvaccinated visitors should also wear a mask outdoors when physical distancing (six feet from other people) is not possible.

Trailside Museum of Natural History

738 Thatcher Ave.

River Forest

Thursday, Oct. 21

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Join the Illinois Extension Master Naturalists for simple outdoor fun, including kid’s make-and-take crafts, games, and fall gardening guidance and free native plant seeds. For adults and families, no registration.

Fall Migration Bird Walk

Penny Road Pond

Barrington Hills

Friday, Oct 22

8:30 a.m.

Join Citizens for Conservation and track fall migration. Register with Susan Baert at 847-854-2175 or susan.baert@citizensforconservation.org.

Spider Night Hike

Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center

Willow Springs

Friday, Oct. 22

6:30 p.m.

Come out at night and walk the trails with us as we look for eight-legged creatures on the trail. We will discuss spider silk, eggs and introduce you to our resident arachnid. Registration required. Call Little Red Schoolhouse at 708-839-6897.

Fall Color

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center

Lemont

Saturday, Oct. 23

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Walk to investigate how shorter days and cooler nights affect a tree’s energy production, and how weather influences leaf color.

Registration required. Call Sagawau at 630-257-2045.

Story Trail: “Its Fall”

Trailside Museum of Natural History

River Forest

Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Take a walk on a short trail near Trailside Museum and read a posted story along the way. Afterwards, get an activity bag at the Museum so you can start your own adventure with crafts and activities.

Pumpkin Palooza

Caldwell Woods

Devon Avenue and N. Nagle Avenue

Chicago

Saturday, Oct. 23, 3 to 5 p.m.

Family-friendly activities including pumpkin painting, gourd ring toss, leaf rubbings, a fall-themed obstacle course, and more. Limited supplies. Free. All ages.

Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt

Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center

Willow Springs

Sunday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find all the hidden pumpkins on our Farm Pond Trail during this fun scavenger hunt. Costumes encouraged but not required.

Creatures of the Night

River Trail Nature Center

Northbrook

Sunday, Oct. 24, 1:30 p.m.

Experience some creepy, spooky and nocturnal animals of the Forest Preserves.