Cook County outlines transportation projects

The Cook County Board of Commissioners approved funding to further transportation projects and initiatives led by the county’s Department of Transportation and Highways (DoTH).

Illinois Tollway partnerships

DoTH and the Illinois Tollway are partnering to begin design engineering, construction and construction engineering for the modernization of the 87th Street and Roberts Road intersection within the Villages of Bridgeview, Hickory Hills and Justice.

This project will expand the intersection to provide right and left turn lanes, new traffic signals and storm sewers and add sidewalks on that stretch of roadway. The County is providing $5 million in funding for the project.

Additionally, DoTH is partnering the Illinois Tollway as well as the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Proviso Township for the construction and construction engineering along several streets within the Westdale Gardens division of the township as part of the I-294 Central Tri State reconstruction project. Improvements include roadway resurfacing, curb replacement and sidewalk installation, bulk pricing benefits for the construction as well as minimizing impacts to mobility during construction. The County is providing $700,000 in funding for this project.

Invest in Cook Funding

Metra

DoTH is partnering with Metra to begin work associated with their 2021 Invest in Cook award that provides funding for the construction and construction engineering for improvements to the 147th Street station on the Metra Electric line in the city of Harvey. This is the second Invest in Cook grant awarded for this project. The station will be rebuilt at street level with an enclosure for an elevator to make it ADA compliant. Platform improvements include reconstruction of the headhouse and three new warming shelters complete with a full-length canopy. This partnership provides reimbursement for up to $600,000 for the county’s share of the costs associated with this project.

Village of Berkeley

DoTH and the village of Berkeley are partnering to begin work associated with their 2021 Invest in Cook award that provides funding for design engineering of new sidewalks and multi-use paths to enhance cycling and walking connections within industrial areas. Improvements include new 6-foot-wide, ADA compliant sidewalks along the south side of McDermott Drive between Wolf Road and the reservoir as well as along the west side of Morris Avenue between the reservoir and St. Charles Road. An 8-foot-wide ADA compliant multi-use path is proposed around the retention pond and will connect to the new sidewalks. The county is providing $50,000 in funding for the project.

Village of Buffalo Grove

DoTH and the village of Buffalo Grove are partnering to begin work associated with their 2021 Invest in Cook award that provides funding for planning and preliminary engineering of Lake Cook Road between Arlington Heights Road and Raupp Boulevard. This project is directly west of DoTH’s construction project with the villages of Buffalo Grove and Wheeling, which is nearing completion. This project will provide pavement reconstruction, a reconfigured intersection at Arlington Heights Road and create more efficient mobility for all users along the corridor. The county is providing $500,000 in funding for this project.

Village of Justice

DoTH and the village of Justice are partnering to begin work associated with their 2021 Invest in Cook award that provides funding for the construction and construction engineering of the 86th Court Industrial roadway reconstruction project. Improvements include pavement reconstruction, new curb and gutter and drainage enhancements. 86th Court is home to 25 businesses and carries 160 trucks per day in and out of the corridor. The county is providing $192,890 in funding for this project.

Village of Elk Grove

DoTH and the village of Elk Grove are partnering to begin work associated with their 2021 Invest in Cook award that provides $500,00 in funding for construction and construction engineering of the Meacham Road bike path project between the IL-309 exit ramp and Biesterfield Road, adding an additional mile of multi-use path within the village. This project will replace the existing 5-foot-wide sidewalk with an 8-foot-wide multi-use path to serve both pedestrians and bicyclists. This project will also create an additional connection to Busse Woods.

Village of Phoenix

DoTH and the village of Phoenix are partnering to begin work associated with their 2021 Invest in Cook award that provides $250,000 in funding for construction and construction engineering associated with the resurfacing of Frances Avenue, Third Avenue and 155th Place. Improvements include milling and grinding of pavement surfaces, cutting and patching where necessary, adjusting existing manholes and basins as well as replacing curbs and driveway aprons.

Village of Hodgkins

DoTH and the village of Hodgkins are partnering to begin work associated with their 2021 Invest in Cook award that provides $30,000 in funding for a planning study to evaluate the feasibility of a new interchange to I-55 at Leon Cook Drive. A new interchange would give freight traffic direct access to the businesses along Leon Cook Drive and River Road, minimizing impact to the surrounding area.

Partnership agreements

DoTH was approved to contract with Granite Construction Company in Northbrook to begin work on four fracture critical bridges that carry Kedzie Avenue, Crawford Avenue, Ridgeland Avenue and 104th Avenue over the Cal Sag Channel. The contract amount is $6,463,304.15. Improvements include replacing sections of the structural steel to help extend the life of the bridge, cleaning and painting.

Village of Northfield

DoTH and the village of Northfield are partnering to begin design engineering and land acquisition services along the Happ Road corridor between Winnetka and Willow Roads. This reconstruction project will improve the roadway and create sidewalks for better mobility throughout their downtown area. of the county is providing $581,000 for the project.

Village of Streamwood

As part of the County’s $3.5 million Schaumburg Road rehabilitation project, DoTH and the village of Streamwood are partnering to begin resurfacing the parking lane and sidewalk replacement on Schaumburg Road between Sutton Avenue (IL-59) and East Avenue as well as resurfacing West Green Meadows Boulevard Road. The county is providing $255,586.81 for the project.

For more information about DoTH, visit their website.