Cook County releases 2022 highway construction project map

The Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways (DoTH) released its 2022 highway construction project map today. The interactive map includes all construction projects underway or scheduled to begin this year. Projects that preserve, modernize and expand the County’s transportation system are featured on the map.

“This interactive map serves to make Cook County’s construction project information more readily available and accessible for residents,” said DoTH Superintendent Jennifer “Sis” Killen. “Investing in the County’s infrastructure is crucial to ensuring residents are able to travel safely and efficiently throughout the County.”

There are over 30 projects on the mobile-friendly map. Information listed for each construction project includes an expected start date, overview, benefits, scope and additional updates.

“Many of our construction projects for the 2022 season include roadway resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation, pedestrian walkway restriping and updating drainage,” said DoTH’s Bureau Chief of Construction Holly Cichy. “Our department has work scheduled in approximately 40 municipalities throughout the County over the next eight months.”

Residents can enter an address to view information regarding nearby construction projects, click the orange highlighted sections on the map or use the arrows in the upper left to toggle through the projects.

To view the 2022 highway construction project map, visit: Cook County Construction Projects 2022 Department of Transportation and Highways