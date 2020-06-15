Country Club Hills man killed in I-57 crash

A Country Club Hills man was killed Saturday evening (June 13) in a one-car accident on Interstate 57.

Illinois State Police said Jeremy Watkins, 28, was traveling northbound in the left lane on Interstate 57 at 107th Street at 8:14 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his 2005 BMW. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and overturned, with Watkins being ejected from the car.

All northbound lanes of I-57 were closed for three hours during the crash investigation.

State Police said the crash investigation is open and ongoing.