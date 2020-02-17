Couples renew vows in honor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help’s centennial

In an era when Catholic churches are closing or being consolidated in the Chicago area, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Glenview is engaging parishioners in unique ways.

The St. Valentine’s Day Celebration Mass on Feb. 15 brought out more than 700 people to church and 100 guests to a rectory post celebration in the OLPH rectory.

“We’re celebrating marriage,” said the Rev. Jeremiah Boland, pastor of OLPH.

In honor of OLPH’s centennial, this year’s February tradition included the reception in the rectory to celebrate 100 years of the church as a parish.

“We have an annual event where we gather with couples to reflect on their wedding days, and this being our 100th anniversary, we wanted to have a special invitation to couples,” said Boland, who was appointed OLPH pastor in July of 2014.

At Saturday’s 5 p.m. Mass, married couples could renew their vows.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Eileen Warga of Glenview, a church volunteer.

“It’s very cheerful.”

And yes, couples were encouraged to kiss after their vows, unless they decided to do it later at the rectory party.

“Oh, we forgot this time,” said Marie McKenna of Glenview, who kissed her husband of 66 years, Bob McKenna, after Mass during the reception portion.

“Well, you know after 66 years, we can’t remember everything,” Marie McKenna added, joking.

Some couples were married at OLPH. Others were married elsewhere, but made sure they set aside the St. Valentine’s Day-timed opportunity to renew their wedding vows at OLPH.

This was the case for the McKennas, who were married at Our Lady of Peace Church on Chicago’s South Shore.

Our Lady of Peace is among neighborhood Chicago area churches being combined effective July 1 by the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Under the archdiocese’s Renew My Church plan, Our Lady of Peace will combine with three other parishes from the South Shore and Jeffery Manor neighborhoods.

About Our Lady of Peace’s consolidation, Marie McKenna admitted to feeling sad about it.

“I feel terrible,” Marie McKenna said about the church she was married at nearly seven decades ago.

But one day after Valentine’s Day, the McKennas had their spirits buoyed in Glenview.

Boland delivered a bouquet of red heart-shaped helium balloons to the McKennas in church for being the couple with the most years married.

About the marriage vow renewal process, “It hits people very emotionally,” Boland said.

“It’s a wonderful event and we have a wide range of very young couples and senior couples.

“It’s awesome,” Boland said.

Claudia Krizek of Glenview renewed her marriage vows with her husband of 55 years, Ray Krizek, looking into his eyes while repeating the words.

“It’s a good thing; to be reminded to renew is very important,” Claudia Krizek said.

“I think it’s kind of good to rethink what you promised,” Ray Krizek said.

The mass included communion and a homily, which celebrated the sacrament of marriage.

Of the occasion, “I think it reinforces how this Catholic church is encouraging, promoting, (and) honoring Catholic marriages,” said Marti Vandervest of Glenview, Centennial Committee volunteer.

What’s the secret to a happy marriage?

This was a question commonly overhead and part of lively party conversation.

“What is our secret to a happy marriage?” Gary Gardner of Glenview asked his wife of 30 years, Karen Gardner.

“The secret to a happy marriage, I think, is patience,” Gary Gardner said. “Patience and a good bottle of wine!”

The rectory reception included champagne and light bites such as finger sandwiches and romantic red velvet cupcakes.

“It’s a nice toast,” said Beth Ford-O’Grady of Glenview, an OLPH parishioner who helped to coordinate the event as part of OLPH’s Centennial Committee.

“Love is in the air,” she said with a smile.

Boland added, “Marriage matters, relationships matter, couples need to take care of each other.

“They need to remember their anniversaries, they need to be able to say, ‘I love you,’” again.

“The vows of marriage are the most sacred words that two people can say to each other,” Boland said. “And to say them again in the house of the Lord, you could have just lifted the roof off the church. It’s wonderful.”

Jane and Tom Gelinas of Crystal Lake, married for 58 years this year, renewed their vows standing in the church pews.

Saturday evening was a return marriage renewal visit for them. For several years, they’ve been coming to OLPH to experience the annual tradition.

“It’s magnificent,” Jane Gelinas said.

“I get very emotional.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Tom Gelinas said to his wife.

“I’m sorry for all of the problems I caused,” he said with a chuckle as both spouses now smiled.

“I love you.”

For more information on the parish, click here.