Court-program participants given second chance

In January, Tyshun Rule was behind the wheel of his car, hands trembling, during a traffic stop in which officers found a loaded gun.

Rule owned the gun legally but is alleged to have committed a concealed carry violation. An aggravated unlawful use of a weapon conviction likely meant prison time for the 28-year-old.

As his case proceeded through the justice system, Rule was deemed eligible to participate in the North Lawndale Restorative Justice Community Court, which gives non-violent offenders a chance to clear their charges and, eventually, their records.

On Nov. 14, he joined 89 other graduates in a ceremony at the UCAN Center in Chicago.

Instead of a future that includes a prison cell, Rule has since formed a limited liability corporation for a real estate business and intends to design video games.

“Young man, you are on fire,” Judge Patricia Spratt told Rule at a recent court hearing.

She noted that usually graduates take a year to complete the RJCC program – Rule has completed all his tasks in just six months.

Rule, who lives in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood, said the RJCC program helps people achieve their goals, and improve their lives.

“I do recommend (the program) if you want a second chance in life, instead of going to jail,” Rule said. “They can help you better your life.”

Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Evans said Rule is just one of several success stories to come from the restorative justice program.

“This class is full of wonderful graduates who will make positive contributions to their community. We are proud of the success of the North Lawndale Restorative Justice Community Court since it started in 2017,” Evans said. “It was our first court, and it showed how effective these courts can be in turning around the lives of young people and helping them to lead productive lives.”

Restorative Justice Community Courts assist young adults, age 18-26 and charged with non-violent felony or misdemeanor crimes, reintegrate into their communities. The courts resolve conflict through restorative conferences and peace circles involving participants, victims, family members, friends, others affected by the crime and the community.

The peace circle process, used in the courts, attempts to reach a “Repair of Harm Agreement” between the participant and members of the community.

A participant agrees to complete certain tasks, such as perform an act of community service, write a letter of reflection, obtain a high school equivalency diploma and/or undergo substance abuse treatment. If the participant successfully completes all the tasks set out in the agreement, his or her case will be dismissed and the offense expunged. All 90 participants in the Nov. 14 ceremony successfully fulfilled the requirements of their agreements.

“When I see a young person appear before me, I believe I am looking into the face of the future, and I know whether that future is bright or dim depends on how well they engage in the restorative process this court offers,” Judge Spratt said. “And the faces of the participants who are graduating convince me that their futures are full of wonderful possibilities.”

Victims are not required to participate. However, if they choose, they may directly address the participant to express how they were hurt and what they need to heal from the crime.

For a case to be eligible for the court, the person charged must:

Be 18-26 years old, with some exceptions

Have been charged with a nonviolent felony or misdemeanor

Live, work or worship in one of the neighborhoods which has a community court

Have a nonviolent criminal history

Accept responsibility for the harm caused

More than 500 people have participated in Restorative Justice Community Courts during the past eight years. Participants have a recidivism rate of 13 percent within one year of enrollment, compared to 65 percent of similarly situated young people whose cases are adjudicated in traditional court proceedings, according to an internal court study.

Tyshun Rule said the court provides participants with support as they attempt to improve their lives. “They won’t leave you behind,” he said. “They’ll have your back.”

Restorative Justice Community Courts in Chicago’s Avondale and Englewood neighborhoods were both started in 2020. The Circuit Court of Cook County established a fourth RJCC in south suburban Sauk Village in July, and is working on developing others.